High school volleyball season is officially upon us as teams across the state can begin playing matches today.
The Denton-area looks set to have some strong squads once again this year, the best of which we ran down in a story last month. Argyle, which brings back a plethora of key players from its run to Round 3 of the playoffs, is among the area’s preseason favorites alongside Aubrey, which is coming off a state runner-up finish.
The Texas Girls Coaches Association has the Lady Eagles and Lady Chaps ranked among the preseason top 10 teams statewide in their respective classifications.
5A No. 10 Argyle
The Lady Eagles crack the 5A top 10 as they bring back many of the key pieces that propelled them to 32 wins and a third-round playoff appearance last year. They fell there to district mate and eventual state champion Colleyville Heritage, which holds the preseason No. 1 spot in 5A.
Argyle loses Louisiana-Monroe signee Olivia Sanchez and Allison Hesselgesser from that squad but returns plenty of key contributors.
Junior libero Piper Mickenheim, the reigning all-area libero of the year, headlines the group after tallying 937 digs last season. Sydney Payne, Jordyn Moore, Shaye Feely, Katherine Holtman and Camryn Heiser all look poised to remain cornerstones, too, after playing key roles a season ago.
District 7-5A remains an uphill battle for Argyle as it features not only Colleyville Heritage, but also preseason No. 3 Birdville and a Grapevine team the Lady Eagles lost a pair of competitive matches to last fall.
How well Argyle fends off that competition and positions itself for the playoffs will be critical in determining a talented team’s ceiling.
4A No. 2 Aubrey
The Lady Chaps have a chance to once again be among the state’s best teams this fall despite suffering some key losses from their 4A state finalist team. They are ranked behind only Canyon Randall, which took home the 4A crown after defeating Aubrey 3-0 in the title game.
Sydney Garrison, the all-area player of the year, is gone from that squad after a dominant year, as is all-area defensive player of the year Makayla Johnson, among others.
Senior setter Olivia Starr returns, though, after earning all-area setter of the year honors with 1,407 assists and 379 digs. Senior middle blocker Annaleise Sevier looks poised to take on an even bigger role after putting up 501 kills and 112 total blocks, while Kynadi Hall (321 kills, 128 blocks) could also be critical once again.
The Lady Chaps’ district does not contain another top 10 team, but Celina could continue to present a challenge after splitting last year’s season series. Frisco Panther Creek is another team to watch after advancing to the third round of last year’s playoffs in the program’s first year of existence.
How well Aubrey is able to cover for the losses of Garrison and Johnson will determine whether it can make another deep playoff run.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.