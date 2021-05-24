Argyle and Aubrey are now one step away from punching their tickets to the state softball tournament in Austin.
Both the Lady Eagles and Lady Chaparrals won their respective region semifinals last week and will play for region titles later this week.
For Aubrey, it will be the Lady Chaps’ first region final appearance since 2008.
Argyle, meanwhile, has never played in a region final. And the Lady Eagles’ first-ever region final matchup won’t be an easy one.
Argyle will take on No. 1-ranked Iowa Park (37-1) in a three-game series that will be played at Bowie High School.
Game 1 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday. First pitch for Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
A third game, if necessary, would be at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Argyle is 26-8-2 this season and has survived elimination games the past three rounds. The Lady Eagles are coming off a 5-2 win over Monahans in Game 3 on Saturday to win the region semifinal.
In 4A Region II, Aubrey will square off against the No. 2-ranked team in the state, Bullard. The best-of-three Region II final will be played at Grand Saline High School.
Game 1 will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Game 2 is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.
Game 3, if necessary, would be at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Aubrey knocked off Texarkana Pleasant Grove 8-4 in the 4A Region II semifinal last week, and the Lady Chaps will now take on a white-hot Bullard team.
The Lady Panthers are 30-4 overall and dominated Van Alstyne — which swept its district series from Aubrey — to advance to the region final.