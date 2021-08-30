Argyle and Aubrey both ranked in top 20 of state volleyball poll By Reece Waddell Staff Writer reece.waddell@dentonrc.com Reece Waddell Author email Aug 30, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now The Argyle Lady Eagles celebrate after scoring a point against Denton on Aug. 24 at Denton High School. Jeff Woo/DRC Buy Now Aubrey’s Sydney Garrison spikes the ball during a home game Aug. 17 against Denton. Jeff Woo/DRC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After taking second place in the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Tournament over the weekend, Argyle checked in at No. 8 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s latest Class 4A poll.The Lady Eagles are 17-5 overall and went 5-1 at their home tournament. Argyle swept Anna, Pilot Point, Denison and Holliday, and then beat Granbury 2-1.Argyle fell in the championship match to Class 5A Wichita Falls Rider 2-0. The Lady Eagles will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Midlothian Heritage.Also in 4A, the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals are the No. 16-ranked team.Behind all-state hitter Sydney Garrison, Aubrey went 3-1 at the Forney Tournament over the weekend. Last week, Aubrey swept Princeton behind 12 kills from Garrison and 17 kills from Lexie Temple.Aubrey will take on Nevada Community on Tuesday night. The Lady Chaps are 12-3 overall. REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reece Waddell Author email Follow Reece Waddell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine Best of Denton 2021 Find out if your favorites made the list. Categories include: Auto - Bars & Nightlife - Beauty Life & Fun - Eats - For the Home - Healthy Living Pets - Real Estate - Services - Shopping To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Infections triple in Denton ISD week over week UNT soccer team rolling heading into key home match with Baylor Argyle and Aubrey both ranked in top 20 of state volleyball poll Denton needs a new fire station near airport, officials say Police: Wrong-way driver said he was very high on cocaine, fell down Another 695 locals infected with coronavirus Denton in top 50 for educated small cities, according to report Get Your Rear On The Record picks update