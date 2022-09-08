Just over a month after the start of volleyball season, eight area squads are set to open district play Friday.
Braswell and Guyer will open another season in the loaded District 5-6A while Pilot Point and Ponder head into another year of 10-3A play. Argyle, Denton, Ryan and Lake Dallas share 7-5A this fall after the Eagles moved up from Class 4A, joining the other three, which shared 6-5A last fall.
The Denton Record-Chronicle takes a brief look at where all eight of those teams stand ahead of Friday's openers below.
District 5-6A
Guyer Lady Wildcats (9-9)
An up-and-down nondistrict slate spent without star Kyndal Stowers (out after undergoing shoulder surgery in the spring) left the Lady Wildcats at .500 heading into district play. They snapped a five-match losing streak Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep of Carrollton Hebron.
Guyer has plenty of talent to make a run at defending its district title. Outside hitter Lauren Schneider is key to the attack; Erika Gustafson is a strong presence at middle blocker; setters Drew Bridges and Ava Houser help facilitate the attack; and libero Jordyn Tynsky solidifies the defense.
An eventual return from Stowers to combine with those key players and others could help the Lady Wildcats surge down the stretch. For now, they kick off district play at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Prosper (20-6).
Braswell Bengals (9-13)
The Bengals have seen ups and downs under first-year coach Kristal Thornton. They enter district play having dropped their last two contests after winning four of their previous six matches.
Tennessee commit and outside hitter Kamille Gibson heads up Braswell's attack with 267 kills along with team highs of 32 aces and 192 digs. Middle blocker/right side Caitlyn Cornell anchors the interior with 128 kills and a team-leading 55 blocks. Setters Maya Omar (325 assists) and Kennedi Inman (301 assists) have facilitated the attack with a combined 626 of the team's 653 assists.
Finding more consistency will be key to the Bengals competing for a playoff berth. That pursuit begins when they open district play Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Prosper Rock Hill.
District 7-5A
Argyle Eagles (21-10)
A balanced attack featuring six players with 90-plus kills through nondistrict play has fueled the Eagles' early success as one of the area's top teams. They enter district play having dropped three of their last five matches, but did pick up a 3-1 win over Frisco Liberty on Tuesday.
Middle blocker Katherine Holtman leads the squad with 201 kills along with posting 41 blocks. Outside hitter Olivia Sanchez has been key as well with 191 kills, 28 aces and 256 digs. Libero Piper Mickenheim has posted a Dallas-area best 520 digs thus far along with 20 aces, while setters Syney Payne (438 assists) and Jordyn Moore (374 assists) distribute the ball.
Argyle will aim to build on last year's second-place district finish in its first season at the 5A level. It opens district play Friday at 6:30 p.m. hosting Lake Dallas.
Denton Lady Broncos (15-12)
Coming off a 27-16 campaign last fall, a young Lady Bronco team has seen some highs and lows early on. Coach Cassie Headrick's squad had a four-game win streak earlier in the season, but dropped three of its final four nondistrict matches.
Junior outside hitter Lauren Perry is the offensive focal point with 411 kills in 68 sets to lead the greater Dallas area. Libero Myra Memon is among the area's leaders in two categories at 330 digs and 39 aces.
After narrowly missing out on a playoff spot last fall, Perry and Memon lead a group looking to break through in district play. It all starts Friday at 6:30 p.m. when Denton travels to face Richland.
Lake Dallas Falcons (8-8)
Heading deeper into coach Kristinn Holbrooks' fourth year at the helm, the Falcons have found some success toward the end of nondistrict play with wins in four of their last five matches.
They are coming off a 1-13 showing in district play last season and shooting for their first winning season since going 23-19 in 2019, Holbrooks' first year leading the program. Lake Dallas starts district play with a 6:30 match Friday against Argyle.
Ryan Lady Raiders (14-15)
A streaky nondistrict slate has seen the Lady Raiders win three or more consecutive matches three times while dropping three or more in a row four times. They enter district play having dropped four of their last five matches, the lone win being a 3-0 sweep of Lewisville last Friday.
The trio of middle blocker Darla Crow (251 kills) and outside hitters Jaida Gray (196 kills) and Kailyn Head (154 kills) make up much of the attack. Crow also has a team-leading 70 blocks, and Gray has provided 255 digs, while libero KK Haley leads the team at 370 digs. Setter Aspen Hicks is up to 536 assists.
Finding more consistency will be key to competing for a playoff spot. Ryan kicks off district play on the road Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Birdville.
District 10-3A
Pilot Point Ladycats
Coming off a 16-13 showing and playoff berth last fall, the Ladycats have had some struggles early. They are 1-9 in the games posted to the team's MaxPreps schedule with the lone win a 2-0 sweep of Garner in a tournament.
Pilot Point is set to open district play Friday at 4:30 p.m. on the road against Callisburg.
Ponder Lady Lions (16-13)
After a slow start to the season, the Lady Lions have gotten hot of late to win eight of their last 10 matches. That streak bodes well for the team heading into district play.
Junior outside/middle hitter Philomina Klotz and freshman outside hitter Kennedy Simon anchor the team's attack. Junior setter Cambell Laney has been a key facilitator while junior defensive specialist Kaelyn McWilliams is a pivotal part of the defense.
Ponder posted an overall record of 18-25 and placed fifth in its district last fall. It will look to improve on those finishes as it enters district play starting with Friday's opener at 4:30 p.m. against Whitesboro.