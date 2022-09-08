Just over a month after the start of volleyball season, eight area squads are set to open district play Friday.

Braswell and Guyer will open another season in the loaded District 5-6A while Pilot Point and Ponder head into another year of 10-3A play. Argyle, Denton, Ryan and Lake Dallas share 7-5A this fall after the Eagles moved up from Class 4A, joining the other three, which shared 6-5A last fall.

Lauren Schneider

Lauren Schneider
Kamille Gibson

Kamille Gibson
Cassie Headrick

Cassie Headrick
Darla Crow

Darla Crow

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Tags

Recommended for you