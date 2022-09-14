Many area volleyball teams played their second district matches of the season Tuesday as schools venture deeper into the second month of their seasons.
We rundown several area results along with key contributors below.
Allen 3, Braswell 0
A rough start to district play continued for the Bengals as they suffered a second straight sweep. The hotly contested opener went Allen's way, 29-27, before the Bengals were dominated 25-16 in the second and 25-15 in the third.
Braswell (9-15, 0-2) travels to face McKinney (20-8, 2-0) on Friday.
Guyer 3, Little Elm 0
Guyer notched a sweep of Little Elm for its first district win Tuesday after dropping a five-set thriller to Prosper last week. The Lady Wildcats took a competitive first set 25-21 before dominating the next two 25-16.
Next up for Guyer (9-10, 1-1) is Friday's home matchup with McKinney Boyd (9-10, 0-2).
Ryan 3, Lake Dallas 1
A showdown between two area district mates went the home team's way as Ryan overcame a first set loss to take the next three and win the match.
Check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's full story on the match.
Colleyville Heritage 3, Denton 1
After winning a competitive first set, it all went downhill for the Lady Broncos Tuesday against Colleyville Heritage. They took the opener 25-21 before being dominated 25-10, 25-12 and 25-13 in the next three sets.
Lauren Perry notched a double-double in defeat with 11 kills and 10 digs. MaKayla Whitby added nine kills while Dylan Rodriguez had 12 assists and Grace Reinhardt chipped in 10 assists.
Denton (15-14, 0-2) next plays host to Birdville this Friday.
Argyle 3, Richland 0
Dominant first and third sets pushed Argyle to a sweep of Richland and its second straight district victory. The Lady Eagles took the first set 25-16 and the third 25-12 with a narrow 25-23 victory in Set 2.
Katherine Holtman led the attack with 13 kills on a supremely efficient .619 hitting percentage along with three aces and one block. Jordyn Moore chipped in seven kills, 13 assists and seven digs while Olivia Sanchez added six kills and 15 digs. Piper Mickenheim notched 22 digs, Sydney Payne had 19 assists and Shaye Felly contributed four kills, three aces and 11 digs.
Argyle (23-10, 2-0) travels to face Colleyville Heritage (24-7, 2-0) on Friday.
Aubrey 3, North Lamar 1
One of the few area teams not into district play just yet, the Lady Chaparrals recovered from a sluggish first set to defeat North Lamar. They dropped the opener 25-17 before dominating the second set 25-28, taking the third 25-21 and controlling the fourth 25-13.
Sydney Garrison posted a double-double to lead the way with 20 kills alongside 10 digs. Annaleise Sevier added 12 kills while Meagan Szostek tallied 11. Setter Olivia Starr had a strong all-around performance with 33 assists, 10 digs and two kills while Baylee Hampton added 12 assists.
Aubrey (22-8) travels to face Springtown on Friday in its second-to-last nondistrict contest.
Sanger 3, Van Alstyne 2
A five-set thriller went in Sanger's favor Tuesday as it knocked off Van Alstyne in nondistrict play.
The Indians dropped the opener 25-23 before controlling the second set 25-15 and fallling 25-15 the third. They took the next two 25-18 and 15-10 to finish the match with a victory.
Sanger (21-9) travels to face Gainesville Friday in its penultimate nondistrict contest.
Paradise 3, Pilot Point 0
Pilot Point was dominated in the first and third sets as it dropped its second consecutive district contest. The Ladycats were dominated 25-11 in the opener before making the second more competitive at 25-20 and dropping the third 25-13.
Pilot Point (5-19-3, 0-2) tangos with S & S Consolidated (27-4, 1-1) Friday on the road.
Ponder 3, Callisburg 0
The Lady Lions continued a hot start to district play with a sweep of Callisburg. They took the opener 25-20 before controlling the second set 25-15 and winning a tight third frame 25-23.
Kennedy Simon spearheaded the attack with 12 kills to go with three digs and a block. Philomina Klotz added 11 kills and six blocks while Kaelyn McWilliams had 23 digs and three aces. Campbell Laney notched 18 assists and six digs as Heather Crumpton tacked on 12 assists and six digs.
Ponder (18-13, 2-0) travels to face Paradise (21-10, 2-0) Friday.
Argyle Liberty Christian 3, DasCHE 0
A dominant first set paved the way for Liberty Christian Tuesday in its sweep of Dallas Christian Home Educators. The Warriors took the opener 25-12 before winning the next two more competitive sets 25-20.
Setter Reagan Fifer notched a double-double with 15 assists and 10 kills while Tally Grisson posted eight kills and Austen Goodgion chipped in seven.
Liberty Christian (18-8) takes on Dallas HSAA Friday in its second-to-last nondistrict contest.