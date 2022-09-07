With the start of district play right around the corner for several area teams, some final preparations were made Tuesday with nondistrict play coming to a close for some and nearing it for others.
We rundown several area volleyball teams' results below along with key contributors from several of the games.
Frisco Centennial 3, Braswell 2
The Bengals (9-13) dropped a five-set thriller to Centennial Tuesday despite winning the matches first two sets. They took the opener 25-18 and the second 25-23 before dropping the third set 25-19 and narrowly losing the fourth 26-24. Centennial took the fifth 20-15 to win the match.
Braswell was led by 26 kills from Tennessee commit Kamille Gibson, 12 kills from Caitlyn Cornell and eight by Janaye Sweat. Gibson also had three aces and 16 digs while Maya Omar had a team-leading 23 digs. Kennedi Inman and Maya Omar facilitated the attack with 27 assists and 26 assists, respectively.
Braswell opens district play Friday when it hosts Prosper Rock Hill.
Guyer 3, Carrollton Hebron 0
The Lady Wildcats (9-9) dominated Set 1 and pulled out competitive second and third sets to sweep the match. They will open district play Friday hosting Prosper.
Hurst L.D. Bell 3, Ryan 0
The Lady Raiders (14-15) never quite found their footing Tuesday in suffering a sweep against L.D. Bell. They dropped the first and third sets 25-20 with the middle set ending 25-18 in Bell's favor.
Darla Crow led the attack with 11 kills and also posted two blocks. Aspen Hicks added a double-double with 18 assists and 14 digs while Jaida Gray notched seven kills and 12 digs. Kailyn Head had 14 digs and four kills as KK Haley led the defense with 20 digs.
Ryan begins its district slate Friday at Birdville.
Frisco 3, Denton 0
Despite holding their own in three competitive sets, the Lady Broncos (15-12) ultimately fell to Frisco in a three-set sweep. They dropped the opener 25-23 before falling 25-22 in each of the next two sets.
Lauren Perry led the attack with 11 kills while also posting seven digs. MaKayla Whitby added eight kills as Myra Memon posted 18 digs and Dylan Rodriguez had 11 assists.
Denton opens district play Friday at Richland.
Argyle 3, Frisco Liberty 1
The Eagles (21-10) flew out to a strong start in taking the first two sets before finishing the match in four against Frisco Liberty. They won the opener 25-21 before taking the second 25-19, then dropped the third 25-18 and settled back in to win the fourth 25-22.
Camryn Heiser and Harper Hurley led the attack with seven kills apiece as Heiser added two blocks. Allie Hesselgesser posted six kills and six digs while Jordyn Moore notched a double-double with 16 assists and 12 digs. Piper Mickenheim led the team with 22 digs while Sydney Payne notched 17 assists and eight digs.
Argyle opens district play Friday hosting Lake Dallas.
Aubrey 3, Liberty Christian 2
The Lady Chaparrals (20-7) took a thrilling five-set victory over area foe Liberty Christian. The Warriors took the first set 25-21 before Aubrey answered with consecutive 25-20 victories in sets two and three. Liberty Christian took the fourth 25-17 to stay alive but a 15-13 fifth set win put the Lady Chaps on top.
Aubrey does not open district play until Sept. 23 but will travel to face Frisco Liberty Friday in nondistrict action. Liberty Christian is set to open district play Sept. 22 but will take on Arlington Grace Prep on Thursday.
Paradise 3, Krum 2
The Lady Cats (12-11) battled back from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set before falling just short. They dropped the first two sets 25-14 and 25-21 before winning the third and fourth 25-21 and 25-19. A 15-12 final set defeat killed the comeback effort.
Krum does not open district play until Sept. 23 but will tango with Van Alstyne Friday at home.
Ponder 3, Pottsboro 0
The Lady Lions (16-13) dominated the first set 25-15 before taking the next two 25-21 and 25-19 to complete a three-set sweep of Pottsboro.
Kennedy Simon led the way with 13 kills, three blocks and two aces. Philomina Klotz added seven kills while Campebll Laney had 18 assists. Kaelyn McWilliams posted 13 digs and a pair of aces.
Ponder is set to open district play Friday at Whitesboro.