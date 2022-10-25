Area volleyball teams across the state played their final regular season matches Tuesday night with the playoffs right around the corner.
Seven area squads are set to compete in postseason play when the bi-district round gets underway next Monday and Tuesday. A few notched key wins for their playoff seeding on the regular season's final night.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through several of the results and key contributors from the night below.
McKinney Boyd 3, Braswell 2
Playing their season finale, the Lady Bengals came up just short in a five-set loss to McKinney Boyd.
Braswell (13-23, 4-10 in district) came out strong to win the first set 25-18 before dropping the second by the same margin. It won the third set 25-19 and dropped the fourth 25-18 to bring about a fifth set it lost 15-11.
Guyer 3, Prosper Rock Hill 0
The Lady Wildcats wrapped up district play with a sweep of Prosper Rock Hill.
Guyer (20-11, 12-2) took the first set 25-22, dominated the second 25-13 and took the third 25-18 to end district play on a high note. It already had a second-place finish in District 5-6A locked up heading into the final day and will play a tune-up match against Frisco Reedy (21-12, 10-3 before Tuesday) on Friday before kicking off the playoffs next week.
Colleyville 3, Ryan 0
The Lady Raiders' season ended with a tough sweep against Colleyville.
Ryan (18-26, 4-10) dropped the first two competitive sets each by scores of 25-22 before seeing the third set slip away 25-12.
Aspen Hicks led the team with 17 assists to go with 9 digs while Jaida Gray had 6 kills and 6 digs. Darla Crow added 5 kills and 5 blocks as Kailyn Head posted 5 kills and 10 digs and KK Haley had 15 digs.
Argyle 3, Denton 0
The Lady Eagles picked up a key win for their playoff seeding as the Lady Broncos' tough season came to a close. Read our full story for more information on the match.
Birdville 3, Lake Dallas 0
The Falcons were swept in their district contest with Birdville.
Lake Dallas (9-21, 1-13) fell 25-15, 25-18 and 25-17 in the three respective sets as its season came to a close at the bottom of District 7-5A.
Aubrey 3, Carrollton Ranchview 0
The Lady Chaparrals picked up a key sweep over Ranchview to remain tied with Celina (33-2, 9-1) for first place in District 11-4A.
Aubrey (33-9, 9-1) largely controlled the match throughout with set wins of 25-15, 25-12 and 25-17. Its victory means a tiebreaker of some form between Aubrey and Celina will be needed to decide the district's top seed for the playoffs.
Sydney Garrison led the Lady Chaps as usual Tuesday night with 18 kills and 7 digs. Olivia Starr added 23 assists and 3 aces while Annaleise Sevier posted 10 kills and 3 aces. Baylee Hampton added 13 assists.
Ponder 3, Pilot Point 0
The Lady Lions picked up a much-needed win in thoroughly dominating Pilot Point on Tuesday night to clinch their second-ever co-district title.
Ponder (29-14, 13-1) took the first set 25-15 before controlling the next two 25-9 and 25-8 as Pilot Point (6-29-3, 1-12) failed to keep pace. Kennedy Simon led the Lady Lions' attack with 12 kills while Kaelyn McWilliams chipped in 12 digs and 3 aces.
The Lady Cats' season ended with their latest district loss. Ponder, meanwhile, tied Boyd for first place in District 10-3A and will play the Lady Jackets in a tiebreaker match at 7 p.m. Friday at Denton High to decide who takes the district's top seed into the playoffs.
Liberty Christian 3, Fort Worth All Saints 0
The Warriors swept All Saints 5-0 to finish off their fifth straight undefeated district slate. Liberty Christian (27-8, 8-0) took the first set 25-14 before dominating the second 25-11 and finishing the match off with a 25-21 third-set victory.
Reagan Fifer led the way as usual in notching a double-double with 20 assists and 10 digs while Quinlan Denney had 7 kills.
Liberty Christian now turns its sights to playoffs with a Nov. 1 home playoff match to come.