Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill and Guyer safety Peyton Bowen were recognized among the top high school players in the nation Monday as part of MaxPreps’ Preseason All-America Football Team.

Heading into their senior seasons, the pair of local standouts each earned recognition on the first-team defense. Both Hill and Bowen are regarded among the top prospects in their class with Hill rated a five-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite and Bowen a four-star. Bowen is a longtime Notre Dame commit while Hill pledged to Texas A&M late last month.

