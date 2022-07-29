Back to practice picture
Aubrey football players practice during one of the team’s summer workouts on June 23 at Chaparral Stadium. Fall sports teams are set to begin official practices on Monday.

 John Fields/DRC

Fall is fast approaching. Although the weather is far from the archetypal autumn atmosphere, high school sports teams are getting back to work.

Official practices begin Monday for fall sports teams as the traditional football, volleyball, tennis and cross country teams are joined by a newcomer to UIL this school year — water polo. Area high schools Ryan, Guyer, Braswell and Denton will play in the sport’s inaugural UIL season among the 190 teams competing across the state.

Keith Ivy

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

