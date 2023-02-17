No UIL girls basketball teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area remain in the playoffs after two rounds of play, the first time that has happened in the 21st century.
At least one team covered by the Record-Chronicle had reached the third round of the playoffs every season dating back to at least the 2000-01 school year, according to archived UIL playoff brackets. Despite realignment, multiple schools opening after the turn of the century and even some close calls, at least one area squad had always found its way into Round 3.
That streak ended Thursday as No. 5-ranked Argyle, No. 11 Sanger, No. 20 Braswell, Krum and Ponder all fell out in the second round, a few days after Ryan and Aubrey’s seasons ended in Round 1.
A few upsets and some daunting second-round matchups ultimately added up to area teams seeing their earliest exits in a long time.
The Denton Record-Chronicle explores how the last 23 seasons of girls basketball season have gone, and what that could mean for the future.
Regression to the mean
Interestingly, the early end comes on the heels of one of the most successful seasons across the board for area teams in the 2021-22 campaign.
Six teams advanced to at least the third round of the postseason last spring — Braswell, Argyle, Lake Dallas, Krum, Sanger and Ponder. That strong area contingent is two squads bigger than any in the 21st century in seasons where archived playoff brackets are available.
Further, all five of those squads aside from Krum advanced to at least Round 4, dwarfing past seasons where no more than two area teams made it that far. In fact, just five other campaigns in the century saw two squads advance to at least the fourth round, though at least one team made the cut in 14 other seasons.
The three teams to make at least Round 5 — Braswell, Argyle and Lake Dallas — were also the largest total of the century thus far.
There has been just one previous season where even two teams advanced to the fifth round, coming in 2017-18, when Sanger and Argyle met in the 4A Region I championship game. Argyle won the contest 40-15 on its way to winning the fourth of what would become five consecutive state titles.
Having such a historically strong season last year might suggest some regression to the mean was to be expected for area squads. After all, the top teams lost integral parts of their successful squads, and a bit of luck is almost always needed for deep postseason runs.
A combination of adjusting squads combined with a bit less good fortune all around seems to have played a significant part in the season’s early end.
Past close calls
Diving deeper into the figures, there have been just three seasons this century where only one area team advanced to the postseason’s third round.
Argyle was the lone team to make it past Round 2 in the 2013-14 campaign, advancing all the way to the Class 3A state championship game before falling 47-42 to Waco La Vega.
There have been two closer calls since then, though, with just one team making an appearance in the third round and advancing no further.
The more recent occasion came during the 2011-12 season, when Krum advanced to Round 3 of the 2A playoffs before suffering a 55-41 defeat to eventual state champion Brock. Sanger and Argyle both reached the second round of the 3A postseason that year, falling to Carrollton Ranchview and Dallas Madison respectively.
Then in 2002-03, Aubrey was the lone team to make the third round, doing so after receiving a first-round bye in the then-smaller 2A bracket. Ryan and Pilot Point both received byes to the second round that same season, dropping their opening games.
Additionally, full playoff brackets are not available for the 2001-02 season, but Pilot Point’s state semifinal appearance means at least one area squad advanced beyond the second round that year. It is unclear whether any other teams achieved the feat that season.
Tradition of deep playoff runs
Argyle has been the most successful girls basketball team in the area this century, making the playoffs every season since 2003-04 with just one first-round exit in program history coming during that inaugural playoff appearance.
That storied history is part of what made the Lady Eagles’ second-round exit this season all the more surprising as they suffered a 37-35 overtime loss to Justin Northwest. The program had fallen in Round 2 just three previous times, doing so in three straight seasons from 2009-12.
Otherwise, it’s been third round or further (often further) for the six-time state champions as they have progressed from Class 2A all the way up to the 5A ranks. Argyle’s jump up to Class 5A this season can perhaps partially explain it’s uncharacteristically short stint in the postseason.
Aside from the Lady Eagles, all four of Braswell, Ryan, Denton High and Lake Dallas have one appearance in the regional finals this century, none advancing beyond the fifth round.
Aubrey made its lone regional final berth on the way to an appearance in the 2003-04 Class 2A state title game, where it fell 44-37 to Shallowater. Krum has advanced to the regional final round twice this century, falling there in 2007-08 before making a state semifinal appearance in 2012-13.
Both Pilot Point and Ponder have made state semifinal appearances since the turn of the century as well, the Lady Cats doing so in the aforementioned 2001-02 season, while the Lady Lions accomplished the feat in 2020-21.
Guyer is the lone area squad to have never surpassed the second round of the playoffs, reaching Round 2 in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2019 and 2020 before falling there each time.
What’s next?
The good news for area girls basketball teams is that recent history indicates a rebound should be in order next season.
Even after the three seasons where just one team made the third round, at least two squads surpassed Round 2 the next year. The biggest turnaround came in 2003-04, when four teams made Round 3, with two making it all the way to the fourth round.
More modest bumps up from one squad to two occurred each of the next two seasons, though, making such a change perhaps more likely.
History has already been made each of the last two seasons, though, whether in the high-water mark of 2021-22 or the lows of the latest campaign.
Predicting what’s to come next year after such unprecedented variance feels like a foolhardy endeavor, especially with so much time for change between now and next season tipping off in November.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.