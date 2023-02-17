Braswell versus South Grand Prairie
The Braswell girls basketball team’s campaign ended Thursday as girls basketball season came to a close earlier than it ever has in the 21st century for teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area.

 Al Key/For the DRC

No UIL girls basketball teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area remain in the playoffs after two rounds of play, the first time that has happened in the 21st century.

At least one team covered by the Record-Chronicle had reached the third round of the playoffs every season dating back to at least the 2000-01 school year, according to archived UIL playoff brackets. Despite realignment, multiple schools opening after the turn of the century and even some close calls, at least one area squad had always found its way into Round 3.

Ponder girls basketball team
The Ponder girls basketball team pulled off a first-round upset before its season ended with a playoff loss Thursday.
Argyle girls basketball team

The Argyle girls basketball team saw its season reach an abrupt end Thursday against Justin Northwest.

