Several area girls basketball teams either returned to district play or wrapped up their nondistrict schedules during Tuesday's slate of games.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through all of the day's area results below.
Braswell 57, Guyer 48
The Lady Bengals continued their strong start to the season Tuesday night when they triumphed over the Lady Wildcats in a meeting of Denton ISD rivals. They led 18-17 after a quarter before breaking open a 35-23 halftime lead they'd maintain the rest of the way.
Braswell (18-3, 3-1 in district) was led in scoring by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee Torie Sevier's 21-point effort. Oklahoma State commit Kennedy Evans came in close behind with 19 points while Makayla Vation had six.
Kaylie Morgan's 14-point outing led the charge for Guyer (10-7, 3-1). Madison McGhie added 12 points while Raina Akbar had 11.
Ryan 45, Denton 29
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and quotes.
Argyle 48, Birdville 13
The Lady Eagles cruised past Birdville to remain unbeaten in district play. They led 15-4 after a quarter and allowed zero points in the second quarter to lead 20-4 at halftime.
Argyle (20-3, 4-0) was led by 14 points from Madi Lumsden along with Gabby Campbell's 10-point effort. Kennedy Hafer added eight points while Katelyn Jones had five.
Lake Dallas 50, Grapevine 36
The Lady Falcons returned to .500 in district play and on the season with a 14-point win over Grapevine. They expended a one-point halftime lead to six by the end of the third quarter and won the fourth 16-8 to finish off the victory.
Lake Dallas' (12-12, 2-2) Dylan Koele scored 22 points to lead all scorers in the victory. Camryn Richardson added 11 points while Diamond Wilson chipped in nine.
Aubrey 38, Blue Ridge 18
The Lady Chaparrals notched a win over Blue Ridge Tuesday in the final game of their nondistrict slate.
Aubrey (10-12) was led by 18 points from Addy Cagle while Abby Hammett and Kynadi Hall chipped in six points apiece. It opens district play Friday at 6:15 p.m. against Frisco Panther Creek.
Frisco Panther Creek 59, Krum 52
The Lady Cats fell to Panther Creek after conceding a lopsided fourth quarter. The teams were tied at 39-all heading into a final frame Panther Creek won 20-13 to win the contest.
Gracie Hunter led Krum's (14-10) scoring effort with 16 points while Baylee Button came in close behind with 15. Arianna Criss added 10 points as Kylie George tallied six.
Sanger 37, Decatur 23
The state-ranked Lady Indians wrapped up nondistrict play with a 14-point win over Decatur. Sanger (18-5) opens district play Friday against Wichita Falls.
Pilot Point 16, S&S Consolidated 15
The Ladycats picked up their first win of district play and second of the season Tuesday in a narrow, low-scoring victory over S&S Consolidated. Pilot Point (2-20, 1-3) continues district play Friday against Paradise.
Ponder 55, Valley View 21
The Lady Lions rebounded from a pair of nondistrict losses with a strong return to district play Tuesday. Ponder (7-16, 3-1) continues district play Friday against Callisburg.
