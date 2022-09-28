A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 28, 2022 @ 10:48 pm
Braswell quarterback Keegan Byrd (4) fires a pass during the Bengals’ game against Allen last Friday at Carrico Stadium in Little Elm.
With all 11 area teams officially through half their regular season games after last Friday, a few are off this week before trekking through their last five contests.
Argyle, Krum and Ponder each have their byes this week while the other eight area squads are in action across Thursday and Friday night.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through the week’s full slate of games below.
Braswell (2-3, 0-2) at McKinney (4-1, 2-0)
7 p.m. Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium
Guyer (5-0, 2-0) vs. McKinney Boyd (0-5, 0-2)
7 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex
Ryan (3-1, 3-0) vs. Fort Worth South Hills (1-3, 0-2)
7 p.m. Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex
Denton (2-3, 0-1) at Frisco Independence (4-0, 0-0)
7 p.m. Thursday at David Kuykendall Stadium
Lake Dallas (5-0, 1-0) vs. Frisco Memorial (1-4, 0-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Falcon Stadium
Aubrey (3-2, 1-0) vs. Gainesville (1-4, 1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Chaparral Stadium
Sanger (4-1, 0-1) vs. Van Alstyne (2-3, 1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium
Pilot Point (1-4, 0-1) vs. Paradise (5-0, 1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Massey Stadium
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Get the latest, most up-to-date news alerts when you sign up to receive our Breaking News newsletter.
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
In the DR-C's newest newsletter, get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.