March Madness continues winding toward its close as all of the major tournaments' fields continue to narrow and the stakes rise with championships on the line.
Just four teams remain in the men's National Invitation Tournament, while the women's tournament is down to 16 remaining squads from its original 64-team field. A pair of Denton-area alumni are featured on teams still alive in the two tournaments' brackets and have been key to their success thus far.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through all the latest from the two tournaments.
Utah Valley, Darthard advance to NIT semifinals
The Utah Valley Wolverines and Guyer alumnus Le'Tre Darthard notched their third straight upset win at the NIT Wednesday to advance to the tournament's semifinal round.
Utah Valley (28-8) took a 74-68 victory over fourth-seeded Cincinnati (23-13) on Thursday, the latest win in its string of upsets. The Wolverines knocked off second seed New Mexico 83-69 in the opening round, then defeated third seed Colorado 81-69 in Round 2.
Darthard posted nine points, three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in the win over Cincinnati. He entered the tournament as Utah Valley's leading scorer on the season, but other players have taken on the scoring mantle thus far as Darthard has found other ways to contribute.
With its latest win, Utah Valley advanced to take on UAB (28-9) Tuesday, March 28 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m.
The winner will move on to face the victor of North Texas (29-7) and Wisconsin's (20-14) semifinal showdown.
Texas Tech, McKinney reach WNIT Super 16
Then on the women's side, Argyle alumna Rhyle McKinney and the Texas Tech Lady Raiders advanced to the Super 16 round of the WNIT with a win over in-state rival SMU on Tuesday.
Texas Tech first knocked off UTEP in last week's opening round of the tournament before rolling past the Mustangs. McKinney scored 12 points in that first-round contest before posting three points and one rebound in the victory over SMU. She has been a consistent starter and contributor for the Lady Raiders throughout the season.
Texas Tech (20-14) is now set for its next WNIT game on the road Friday at 7 p.m. against Arkansas (23-12) with a spot in the tournament's quarterfinal round on the line.
