Basketball cancellations
 Al Key/For the DRC

Monday's basketball games involving all 12 high schools in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area have been canceled due to weather concerns.

The news comes after many area basketball games were rescheduled to Monday from their usual Tuesday dates due to the threat of weather. Now, those games are off for the time being as several area schools have canceled school altogether on Tuesday, while others are set for early releases.

