Monday's basketball games involving all 12 high schools in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area have been canceled due to weather concerns.
The news comes after many area basketball games were rescheduled to Monday from their usual Tuesday dates due to the threat of weather. Now, those games are off for the time being as several area schools have canceled school altogether on Tuesday, while others are set for early releases.
The schools with canceled boys and girls basketball games include Denton ISD high schools Braswell, Guyer, Ryan and Denton. Additionally, Argyle, Lake Dallas, Aubrey, Krum, Sanger, Pilot Point, Ponder and Liberty Christian's games have all been canceled for the time being.
The teams will look to reschedule these games for a later date given their importance to district standings and playoff races on the boys and girls sides. The Record-Chronicle will pass along updates in that regard as they become available.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.