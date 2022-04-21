Several Denton-area girls soccer players garnered all-district honors in their respective 6A, 5A and 4A classifications. A select few earned superlative distinction.
Argyle star and Seton Hall pledge Emma Sheehan (33 goals) earned District 7-4A MVP in a season that saw the Eagles (24-2-1) reach the Region I championship game.
Kaitlyn Niemeyer (Midfielder of the Year), Anna Potter (Goalie of the Year) and Gracie Lee (Freshman of the Year) also helped the Eagles run the district table and outscore opponents 173-13.
Argyle had several first-team selections in Alyssa Ward, Trinity Carter, Sophie Placke, Kaley Robison and Kennedi Banar. KK Combs, Abi Potter, Avery McNatt, Moriah Offner and Brylee Gasperson were second-team picks.
Up in the 6A ranks, Guyer (12-6-3), which reached the bi-district round, was led by District 5-6A Co-Midfielder of the Year Sisley Stephens (13 goals), who is headed Arkansas-Little Rock.
Guyer teammates Hayden Colson, Kensey Cogdell, Trinity Cox and Madeleine Landstad were first-team selections. Emerson Garcia, Courtlyn Cook, Kendal Mitchell and Lani Birckbichler landed on the second team.
Despite a 7-15 campaign in one of the state’s toughest district’s, Ryan landed several on the District 6-5A team.
Lauren Vannatta, Kendall Wright and Ally Kolba all earned first-team honors for the Raiders. Marisa Hamner, Jamy Lentz and Halli Keese were placed on the second team.
Denton High (2-16) had two players make the District 6-5A team, including Annie Meador and Mazaha Frank. Jacky Pena and Willow Ingram were second-team picks.