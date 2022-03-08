Caroline Lyles led Argyle to the state semifinals her only year on campus.
Lake Dallas guard Mackenzie Buss and Sanger guard Lexi Martin led their respective teams to the regional championship game.
Tate Wells spearheaded Ponder to another regional semifinal appearance.
The four Denton-area standouts also did plenty of damage in the regular season, earning MVP distinction in each of their districts.
Lyles, a transfer from Arkansas, averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (37-1), who were undefeated before falling 49-42 to Hardin-Jefferson in last week's Class 4A semifinals in San Antonio. She was named District 4-7A MVP.
Buss, who recently committed to Collin College, helped the Falcons (33-5) win another district title and make the deepest postseason run in program history. She was named District 6-5A Co-MVP along with Ryan junior guard Janiah Allen-Taylor.
Taylor averaged 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the young Raiders 16-18), which placed second in their district.'
Martin, a junior, was named District 9-4A MVP at Sanger (30-5) after averaging 15 points, three assists, three steals and three rebounds.
Wells, a Harding University recruit who scored nearly 2,000 points in her decorated career at Ponder (24-12), was named District 10-3A MVP.
Braswell (34-3) enjoyed its deepest run in program history by reaching the Class 6A Region I finals, and ran the table in district play behind the efforts of three-time all-district selection Alisa Williams.
Williams, one of the Dallas-area's top players and a LSU signee, was curiously left off of this year's All-District 5-6A team after averaging a team-high 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
District 5-6A
MVP: Amarachi Kimpson, Little Elm
Offensive MVP: Alexis Cortez, Allen
Defensive MVP: Adaugo Okpala, McKinney
Newcomer of the Year: Sam Tillson, McKinney
Staff of the Year: Little Elm
First team: Raimi McRary, Allen; Shiloh Kimpson, Little Elm; Jazmyne Jackson, Braswell; Torie Sevier, Braswell; Peyton Mosely, Prosper.
Second team: Raina Akbar, Guyer; Hailey Mason; Bowden Janecek, Prosper; Kennedy Evans, Braswell; Yvez Cox, Braswell; Aniyah Johnson, Boyd.
District 6-5A
Co-MVP: Mackenzie Buss, sr., Lake Dallas; Janiah Allen-Taylor, jr., Ryan.
Offensive MVP: Jorja Elliot, sr., Lake Dallas
Defensive MVP: Aniya Rhonden, sr., Colleyville Heritage.
Newcomer of the Year: Justice Dunlap, fr., Richland
Coaching staff: Lake Dallas
First team: Mimi Margiotta, sr., Grapevine; Carly Snead, sr., Grapevine; Emi Steele, jr., Colleyville Heritage; Madison Jackson, sr., Richland; Abbey Kirk, sr., Ryan; Seimone Griffin, jr., Denton; Allie Buchanan, sr., Lake Dallas; Avery McConnell, jr., Northwest.
Second team: Jordyn Joseph, sr., Richland; Kaylee Lewis, sr., Colleyville Heritage; Camryn Richardson, jr., Lake Dallas; Bailey Broughton, sr., Lake Dallas; Sydney Nicholson, soph., Northwest; Sarah Savage, jr., Richland; Aspen Hicks, soph., Denton; Sydne Zenon, jr., Northwest; Josie Copeland, sr., Northwest; Quinn Riddle, jr., Birdville.
All-District 9-4A
MVP: Lexi Martin, jr., Sanger
Offensive MVP: Bella Ringenberg, sr., Sanger.
Defensive MVP: Taylor Zdrojewksi, sr., Celina
Sixth Man of the Year: Landrie Polk, soph., Gainesville
Staff of the Year: Sanger
First team: Abby Odom, sr., Sanger; Kali Cheesman, fr., Celina; Carly Schmucker, jr., Sanger; Grace Moothard, soph., Melissa; Katie Johnson, jr., Anna; June Chatterley, sr., Aubrey; Bailey Henderson, jr., Van Alstyne.Second team: Rhianna Stevenson, jr., Aubrey; Kelsie Adams, sr.,
Second team: Kelsie Adams, sr., Van Alstyne; Lanie Thorpe, jr., Van Alstyne; Amerson Hoyt, sr., Melissa; Kaitlyn Reeves, jr., Melissa; Elaine Pomeroy, Jr., Sanger; Sydney Ollison, Soph., Celina; Karleigh Redwine, Sr., Anna; Valajah Jackson, Soph., Anna; Lexie Temple, Sr., Aubrey; Rhianna Stevenson, Sr., Aubrey.
All-District 7-4A
Co-MVP: Caroline Lyles, sr., Argyle; Grace Lowery, sr., Decatur.
Co-Offensive MVP: Madi Lumsden, jr., Argyle; Mary Doyle, sr., Krum.
Defensive MVP: Callie Davis, sr., Decatur.
Newcomer of the Year: Gracie Rodriguez, fr., Bridgeport.
Sixth Man of the Year: Mallory Millington, soph., Argyle.
Staff of the Year: Argyle
First Team: Aaliyah Franklin, sr., Lake Worth; Abbie Barr, sr., Decatur; Ashley Marschall, sr, Bridgeport; Ashlin Crabtree, jr., Argyle; Ashlyn Baker, sr., Krum; Brinklee Dauenhauer, jr., Springtown; Gabby Campbell, soph., Argyle; Genesis Martinez, sr., Krum; Hailey Lavelle, sr., Decatur; Emily Tovar, sr., Bridgeport; Samantha Bacon, soph., Argyle.
Second Team: Aaliyah Dehoyos, soph., Bridgeport; Anna Medina, jr., Casteberry; Ayaliz Patino, soph., Lake Worth; Dakota Hartman, sr., Decatur; Gracie Hunter, soph., Krum; Olivia Ngongo, sr., Lake Worth; Karlee Hastings, jr., Krum; Kayli Roberts,jr., Bridgeport; Landri Chapman, jr., Decatur.; Savannah Bennett, jr., Argyle.
District 10-3A
MVP: Tate Wells, sr., Ponder
Co-Offensive MVP: Kassi Ballard, sr., Ponder; Olivia Hildebrand, soph., Whitesboro
Defensive MVP: Morgan Mitschke, soph., Paradise
Newcomer of the Year: Gazey Yates, fr., Paradise
First team: Breanna Howard, soph., S&S; Marlee Howard, soph., S&S; Lindsey True, sr., Pilot Point; Addison Hite, soph., Pilot Point; Brooklyn Force, soph., Paradise, jr.; Dalila Gonzalez, jr., Paradise; Allison Muntz, jr., Whitesboro, Libby Langford, sr., Whitesboro; Marlee Moynagh, sr., Ponder; Skye Gill, fr., Ponder.
Second team: Presley Calhoun, fr., Ponder; Reagan Brinkley, soph., Valley View; Andee Renfro, sr., Valley View; Olivia Manley, jr., S&S; Laura Hernandez, fr., Callisburg; Kylie Hays, sr., Boyd; A'niyah, jr., Whitesboro; Oliva Todd, fr., Ponder; Aaliyah, jr., Pilot Point; Makynzie Pappajohn, sr., Boyd.