FORT WORTH — It was already the best season in Braswell's six-year history.
Led by Division I-bound seniors Alisa Williams (LSU) and Jazmyne Jackson (Grambling), the 12th-ranked Bengals were on the cusp of a Class 6A state semifinal appearance when they walked into Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center on Saturday.
Then it all ended.
Braswell couldn't find its footing in a 47-35 Region I championship game loss to fifth-ranked South Grand Prairie, ending the Bengals' program-changing campaign.
Williams had 20 points for Braswell (35-3) in a losing effort, her final game playing for her mother, Bengals head coach Lisa Williams.
“It was special,” Alisa said with tears in her eyes. “[This season] was memorable.”
“Not everybody gets to do it,” Lisa said of the coaching her daughter. “It's not as easy as it seems. I hate that it came to an end this way, but I'm glad that we got this far. I'm glad that she's had a successful high school career. I couldn't ask for anything more. She's worked hard.”
South Grand Prairie (34-4) never relinquished control of the game, dominating their way to a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 29-12 halftime advantage.
South Grand Prairie sophomore center Adhel Tac (12 points) gave the Bengals fits throughout the game, proving to be a force on the glass while Freshman Taylor Barnes racked added 11 points.
"Our intensity had to match theirs and at the beginning and it didn't," Lisa said." "I think we did some things at halftime, and we were at least able to try and cause that intensity.”
Williams scored went on a 6-0 run to close the half, but Braswell couldn't maintain the momentum.
Jackson finished with nine points, but throughout the afternoon Braswell – a team stocked with talented underclassmen – struggled to find offensive consistency.
“We just couldn’t get to the rim,” Lisa said. “Their physicality was giving us problems. I don’t even know what to say. Other than them forcing us left and trying to get into the paint, and then our turnovers.”
Amarillo 63, Lake Dallas 42
WICHITA FALLS — The Falcons' deepest postseason run in program history came to end Saturday in the Class 5A Region I championship at Kay Yeager Coliseum.
Lake Dallas (33-5), which was tied with the fifth-ranked Sandies 22-22 at half, went shot a chilly 1 for 17 from the the field in third quarter and never recovered.
Collin College-bound guard Mackenzie Buss ended her standout Lake Dallas career by scoring 14 points and making the All-Tournament team.
Jorja Elliot (Incarnate Word), who scored 30 points in a win over Lubbock Monterey on Friday, was held to five points Saturday. She was was also named the All-Tournament team,
Lake Dallas junior guard Camryn Richardson scored all 12 of her points in the first half before Amarillo (30-5) took control.
John Paul II 58, Liberty Christian 43
PROSPER — Second-ranked John Paul II was too much for Liberty Christian on Saturday at Rock Hill School,
The Warriors (28-8) fell a game short of reaching the TAPPS 6A state championship semifinals.
Liberty Christian senior and Colorado State-bound guard Jadyn Fife ended her decorated career with 22 points.