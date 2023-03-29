Sanger's Lexi Martin passes to a teammate during a 2022 game. Martin is one of the Lady Indians' area-leading three all-state selections this year after playing a key role once again upon her return from injury.
Sanger led the way with three selections in the 4A ranks as seniors Lexi Martin, Carly Schmucker and Elaine Pomeroy all earned nods. The trio led the Lady Indians to their third straight district championship this season before a tough second-round playoff loss to state-ranked Stephenville.
Schmucker averaged 14.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game for the season as a consistent presence on both ends of the floor. Martin posted 14.8 points, 1.9 assists and 3.9 steals per game in 14 appearances after injury rehab kept her out of the early part of the season.
Pomeroy notched 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Two players apiece were honored from Braswell, Argyle and Krum's teams after the three programs reached the second round of the playoffs this past season.
Braswell's Kennedy Evans and Torie Sevier earned nods among the 6A honorees, Argyle's Madi Lumsden and Gabby Campbell were 5A selections and Krum's Gracie Hunter and Karlee Hastings made the cut in 4A.
Evans and Sevier were a pair of key returners from Braswell's deepest-ever playoff run in 2022.
Evans posted a team-high 13.3 points per game along with 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Sevier averaged 12.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 steals per game as a stalwart on both ends.
Lumsden and Campbell helped lead the way in the Lady Eagles' first season at the 5A level as they won an undefeated District 7-5A championship.
Lumsden wrapped up her standout career at Argyle by averaging 13.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game to earn her second straight TGCA all-state nod. Campbell, a junior, posted 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 43% from 3-point range, also getting her second straight TGCA honor.
Hunter and Hastings led the way for Krum's strong season. The pair helped the Lady Cats win an undefeated District 8-4A championship and first-round playoff game.
Hunter, a junior, posted a team-high 13.2 points per game along with 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists as the 8-4A Most Valuable Player. Hastings wrapped up her Krum career by averaging 11.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and took home 8-4A's Offensive Player of the Year award.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.