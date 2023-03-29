Sanger's Lexi Martin
Sanger's Lexi Martin passes to a teammate during a 2022 game. Martin is one of the Lady Indians' area-leading three all-state selections this year after playing a key role once again upon her return from injury.

Nine Denton-area girls basketball standouts were recognized among the top players in the state when the Texas Girls Coaches Association unveiled its all-state honors earlier this week.

TGCA All-State selections

Name Year School Classification
Kennedy Evans Jr. Braswell 6A
Torie Sevier Sr. Braswell 6A
Gabby Campbell Jr. Argyle 5A
Madi Lumsden Sr. Argyle 5A
Karlee Hastings Sr. Krum 4A
Gracie Hunter Jr. Krum 4A
Lexi Martin Sr. Sanger 4A
Elaine Pomeroy Sr. Sanger 4A
Carly Schmucker Sr. Sanger 4A

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

