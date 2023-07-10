Guyer's Avery Jefferson TSWA all-state
Guyer’s Avery Jefferson, pictured celebrating during a regional final game against Keller, was one of eight local players selected to the Texas Sportswriters Association’s all-state softball teams.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Eight local softball players earned statewide recognition Friday when the Texas Sportswriters Association released its annual all-state teams.

Guyer and Aubrey had four representatives apiece after their runs to this year’s state tournament. The Lady Chaparrals lost in the state semifinal round to eventual 4A state champion Corpus Christi Calallen, while the Lady Wildcats fell to Pearland in the 6A state title game.

Local all-state softball honorees

Name School Class Honor
Finley Montgomery Guyer (6A) Fr. 1st team P
Avery Jefferson Guyer (6A) Sr. 1st team 3B
Kaylynn Jones Guyer (6A) Jr. 3rd team 2B
Tehya Pitts Guyer (6A) Sr. Hon. Men. OF
Mya Cherry Aubrey (4A) Soph. 3rd team P
Brynlie Dunkin Aubrey (4A) Jr. 3rd team P
Keeli Fuller Aubrey (4A) Soph. Hon. Men. 2B
Tamia Cherry Aubrey (4A) Soph. Hon. Men. SS

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

