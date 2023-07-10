Eight local softball players earned statewide recognition Friday when the Texas Sportswriters Association released its annual all-state teams.
Guyer and Aubrey had four representatives apiece after their runs to this year’s state tournament. The Lady Chaparrals lost in the state semifinal round to eventual 4A state champion Corpus Christi Calallen, while the Lady Wildcats fell to Pearland in the 6A state title game.
Local all-state softball honorees
Name
School
Class
Honor
Finley Montgomery
Guyer (6A)
Fr.
1st team P
Avery Jefferson
Guyer (6A)
Sr.
1st team 3B
Kaylynn Jones
Guyer (6A)
Jr.
3rd team 2B
Tehya Pitts
Guyer (6A)
Sr.
Hon. Men. OF
Mya Cherry
Aubrey (4A)
Soph.
3rd team P
Brynlie Dunkin
Aubrey (4A)
Jr.
3rd team P
Keeli Fuller
Aubrey (4A)
Soph.
Hon. Men. 2B
Tamia Cherry
Aubrey (4A)
Soph.
Hon. Men. SS
Guyer freshman pitcher Finley Montgomery and senior third baseman Avery Jefferson headline the group as both earned first-team honors among their 6A cohort.
Montgomery was the Denton Record-Chronicle’s 2023 All-Area Softball Newcomer of the Year after tallying a 22-1 record, 133 strikeouts and a 1.67 ERA. She tallied back-to-back complete game shutouts in the regional finals to help Guyer rally from taking its first loss.
Jefferson, an Abilene Christian signee, also earned first team all-area honors after posting a .504 batting average with team-highs in home runs (6), doubles (13) and RBIs (58). She also scored 43 runs and was named District 5-6A’s Most Valuable Player.
Guyer junior shortstop Kaylynn Jones brought home third team all-state honors after posting a standout season of her own. The Oregon pledge was named the All-Area MVP after batting .540 with four home runs, 13 triples, 49 RBIs and 64 runs scored. She also stole 24 bases and notched a .985 fielding percentage.
Senior outfielder Tehya Pitts was the Lady Wildcats’ fourth honoree as she earned an honorable mention nod. The Texas A&M-Commerce signee took home first-team all-area honors after she hit .418 with 21 RBIs, 47 runs scored and 50 singles, adding a .982 fielding percentage.
As for the Lady Chaps, their standout pitching duo of junior Brynlie Dunkin and sophomore Mya Cherry both took home third team all-state honors in the 4A ranks.
The District 11-4A Pitcher of the Year, Cherry earned the same distinction on the all-area team after a standout season featuring two no-hitters and a perfect game. She posted a 17-3 record, 1.67 ERA and 161 strikeouts while adding a .996 fielding percentage as she also played left field.
Dunkin had an impressive year of her own both in the circle and at the plate. She earned first team all-area honors, too, after hitting .396 with 43 RBIs, adding a 15-5 record with 131 strikeouts, a 1.14 ERA and two no-hitters of her own.
Sophomore second baseman Keeli Fuller earned an honorable mention all-state nod at second base along with all-area best of the rest honors. She hit .404 while stealing 20 bases and notching a .945 fielding percentage.
Fellow sophomore Tamia Cherry brought home an honorable mention honor of her own for her efforts at shortstop, which also garnered her all-area best of the rest recognition. She hit .427 with six home runs and 38 RBIs, adding a .907 fielding percentage.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.