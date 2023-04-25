Eight local soccer players were honored among their regions' best at their respective positions Tuesday when the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches released its all-region and all-state awards.
Both Guyer's boys and girls teams had multiple players receive recognition after strong seasons, while Argyle's girls team also had three honorees. The Lady Eagles and Lady Wildcats both made the playoffs this season before suffering narrow defeats in the opening round.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down the full list of local players recognized by the TASCO below.
Boys
Jamie Jimenez, Guyer, 2nd Team All-Region Midfielder, 6A Region I
Hunter Sauser, Guyer, Honorable Mention All-Region Forward, 6A Region I
Girls
Ella Atkins, Argyle, 1st team All-Region Defender, 5A Region I
Kaitlyn Niemeyer, Argyle, 2nd team All-Region Midfielder, 5A Region I
Sophie Placke, Argyle, 1st team All-Region Forward, 5A Region I
Natalie Mayes, Guyer, 1st team All-Region Goalkeeper, 6A Region I
Keira Floyd, Guyer, 1st team All-Region Defender, 6A Region I
Emerson Garcia, Guyer, 2nd team All-Region Defender, 6A Region I
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.