Eight local soccer players were honored among their regions' best at their respective positions Tuesday when the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches released its all-region and all-state awards.

Both Guyer's boys and girls teams had multiple players receive recognition after strong seasons, while Argyle's girls team also had three honorees. The Lady Eagles and Lady Wildcats both made the playoffs this season before suffering narrow defeats in the opening round.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

