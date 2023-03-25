Argyle's Grady Emerson and JC Davis
Argyle's Grady Emerson (1) and JC Davis (4) celebrate after scoring during their game against Guyer on Saturday morning in Argyle.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

ARGYLE — In a clash of Denton-area foes, Argyle struck early with a seven-run first inning and never looked back as it took a 13-2 run-rule win over Guyer.

The 5A No. 3-ranked Eagles' (16-3-2, 4-0 in district) offense got rolling from the start as they took advantage of multiple errors to light up the 6A No. 20 Wildcats (16-7, 4-0) in the opening frame.

Argyle's Alex D'Angelo
Argyle's Alex D'Angelo (2) delivers a pitch during the Eagles' game against Guyer on Saturday morning in Argyle.
Argyle's Colton Roquemore
Argyle's Colton Roquemore (5) runs toward third base to beat the throw during the Eagles' game on Saturday morning against Guyer.
Argyle's Park Prater
Argyle's Park Prater (7) taps helmets with Alex D'Angelo to celebrate a home run during the Eagles' game against Guyer on Saturday morning.
Argyle's JC Davis
Argyle's JC Davis (4), makes an acrobatic throw while falling to the ground during the Eagles' game against Guyer on Saturday morning.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

