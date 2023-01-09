Emani Bailey
Former Ryan running back Emani Bailey (9) is among six former Denton-area high schoolers on the rosters of CFP National Championship participants TCU and Georgia.

 DRC file photo

The biggest game of college football season is set to be played Monday night when TCU and Georgia square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Six former Denton-area high school players are on the two squads' rosters, including five for the Horned Frogs and one with the Bulldogs. At least one former area player will become a national champion on the night and have his name etched into the history books.

Former area high schoolers at national title game

Name Position Team Former school
Bear Alexander DL Georgia Ryan High
Emani Bailey RB TCU Ryan High
Brandon Coleman OL TCU Denton High
Keagan Cunningham WR TCU Ryan High
John Lanz OL TCU Guyer High
Jasper Lott OL TCU Argyle High

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

