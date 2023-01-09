The biggest game of college football season is set to be played Monday night when TCU and Georgia square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Six former Denton-area high school players are on the two squads' rosters, including five for the Horned Frogs and one with the Bulldogs. At least one former area player will become a national champion on the night and have his name etched into the history books.
No. 1 Georgia (14-0) is widely-regarded as the favorite to win the game. A late comeback effort helped it pull out a narrow 42-41 win over No. 4 Ohio State in its semifinal showdown.
No. 3 TCU (13-1) upset No. 2 Michigan by a score of 51-45 in its semifinal game. Its lone loss came to Kansas State in the Big 12 Conference title game amid a strong season under first-year coach Sonny Dykes.
The two teams are set to square off at 6:30 p.m. CT Monday to decide the national champion. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Former area high schoolers at national title game
Name
Position
Team
Former school
Bear Alexander
DL
Georgia
Ryan High
Emani Bailey
RB
TCU
Ryan High
Brandon Coleman
OL
TCU
Denton High
Keagan Cunningham
WR
TCU
Ryan High
John Lanz
OL
TCU
Guyer High
Jasper Lott
OL
TCU
Argyle High
Ryan High's contingent of three former players on the two teams' rosters leads the way among area squads.
Five of the program's former players have already become national champions. Ishie Oduegwu and Derek Lokey won the 2005-06 title with Texas and Jarvis Moss hoisted the 2006-07 title with Florida. Mario Edwards Jr. won in 2014 with Florida State while Drew Sanders won it all in 2020 with Alabama.
TCU running back Emani Bailey, a 2020 Ryan graduate, has made perhaps the biggest impact this season of any area representative in the game. He has carried the ball 29 times for 243 yards and two touchdowns, adding six catches for 41 yards as a receiver.
During his time at Ryan, Bailey racked up 4,026 rushing yards for 51 touchdowns as a three-year starter. He ran for 1,498 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior, setting Ryan's single-game rushing record with 275 yards in a game against Colleyville Heritage.
Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander joined Ryan late in its 2020 state championship season as a transfer from Terrell High, posting seven tackles in three games. Alexander finished his high school career at IMG Academy as one of the top-ranked defensive line prospects in the country before heading to Georgia.
Alexander has posted seven tackles, 10 quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one sack so far this season as a true freshman.
Former Ryan wide receiver Keagan Cunningham rounds out the Raiders' contingent. A 2021 Ryan alumnus, Cunningham caught 34 passes for 549 yards and six touchdowns his senior season en route to second team all-area honors.
Cunningham joined TCU in the Spring of 2022 and has appeared in two games this season against Tarleton State and Iowa State.
Former Denton High offensive lineman Brandon Coleman has also carved out a key role for the Horned Frogs. A 2018 Denton graduate, he began his career at Trinity Valley Community College, transferring to TCU ahead of the 2020 season.
Coleman has been the Horned Frogs' starting left tackle for all 14 games this fall, building on a strong 2021 season where he started eight of the team's last nine games.
Fellow TCU offensive lineman John Lanz, a 2018 Guyer graduate, has also carved out a key role with the Horned Frogs. The senior is listed as TCU's second-string right guard and has played in all but one game this season.
Former Argyle offensive lineman Jasper Lott, a 2021 graduate, Lott has yet to appear in a game this season but is listed as TCU's second-string right tackle. He was an all-area first team selection in 2020 as a tight end who also played offensive tackle and defensive end.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.