College football returns this week as 14 of the nation’s 133 Football Bowl Subdivision teams open their slates with “Week 0” contests.

Which local high schools have produced the most FBS and Power Five players?

School # of FBS players # of P5 players
Ryan 17 12
Argyle 13 7
Guyer 13 6
Braswell 5 3
Lake Dallas 5 3
Aubrey 3 2
Denton High 2 1
Pilot Point 1 0

Which colleges have the most former Denton-area players?

School # of players
North Texas 7
TCU 6
Oklahoma 5
Oklahoma State 4
Sam Houston 4
Houston 3
Indiana 3
Memphis 3
Texas 3

