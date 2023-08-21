College football returns this week as 14 of the nation’s 133 Football Bowl Subdivision teams open their slates with “Week 0” contests.
Many more get going next week and Saturdays will soon be filled by the sport once again. As squads from across the country open their seasons, plenty of players who hail from Denton-area high schools are part of their rosters and could be among those to make noise this fall.
Several of the 11 UIL high schools the Denton Record-Chronicle covers are well represented in the college football ranks, with a combined 59 former players spread across many FBS squads.
Ryan High leads the way with 17 FBS players, including 12 on Power Five conference teams. Argyle and Guyer come in close behind with 13 players apiece on FBS rosters, including a combined total of 13 Power Five players between them. Eight area schools have at least one FBS player.
Which local high schools have produced the most FBS and Power Five players?
School
# of FBS players
# of P5 players
Ryan
17
12
Argyle
13
7
Guyer
13
6
Braswell
5
3
Lake Dallas
5
3
Aubrey
3
2
Denton High
2
1
Pilot Point
1
0
Looking for a particular conference to pay attention to?
The Big 12 has by far the most Denton-area products on its teams with 24. The American Athletic Conference has the next highest total with 13 area alumni, while Conference USA boasts six, the Big Ten has five and the SEC has four. The ACC and MAC are the only two of the 10 FBS conferences with no former local players.
Looking for a particular team to watch?
North Texas leads the way among colleges with seven former local players on its roster, while TCU is just behind with six. Oklahoma is right on their heels with five former local players, while Oklahoma State and Sam Houston State have four apiece and several others feature three local products.
Which colleges have the most former Denton-area players?
School
# of players
North Texas
7
TCU
6
Oklahoma
5
Oklahoma State
4
Sam Houston
4
Houston
3
Indiana
3
Memphis
3
Texas
3
Check out the full list of former Denton-area players in the FBS college football ranks below.
Braswell
J’Kalon Carter, North Texas
Chatavies “CJ” Johnson, Memphis
Cam Smith, Oklahoma State
Dylan Smith, Oklahoma State
Ja’Ryan Wallace, Houston
Guyer
Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma
Gabe Blair, North Texas
Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma
Kaedric Cobbs, UTSA
Jordan Eubanks, UNLV
Deuce Harmon, Texas A&M
Cooper Lanz, Baylor
John Lanz, TCU
Landon Sides, North Texas
Si Stovall, Louisiana-Monroe
Eli Stowers, New Mexico State
Jace Wilson, UTSA
Ryan Yaites, LSU
Ryan
Bear Alexander, USC
Henry Appleton, Army
DJ Arkansas, Rice
Emani Bailey, TCU
Jordyn Bailey, TCU
Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
Keagan Cunningham, TCU
Tauskie Dove, Memphis
Seth Henigan, Memphis
Kalib Hicks, Oklahoma
Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
Austin Jordan, Texas
Kaden Kelly, Sam Houston State
Garyreon Robinson, Houston
Chance Rucker, Michigan State
Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
Spencer Sanders, Ole Miss
Denton High
Coco Brown, Sam Houston State
Brandon Coleman, TCU
Argyle
Dax Horany, Sam Houston State
Jasper Lott, TCU
Michael Madrie, Boise State
Grant Mirabal, Oklahoma State
Caden Reeves, North Texas
CJ Rogers, Texas State
Jadon Scarlett, Texas A&M
Jack Tucker, Liberty
Wes Tucker, Baylor
Riley Van Poppel, Nebraska
Preston Wilson, Oklahoma State
Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech
Caden Yates, North Texas
Lake Dallas
Brandon Engel, Air Force
Kobee Minor, Indiana
Darryl Minor Jr., Indiana
Brendan Sorsby, Indiana
Godgive Ugochukwu, Sam Houston State
Aubrey
Braylon Colgrove, Oklahoma
Jett Runion, Houston
Grayson Ward, North Texas
Pilot Point
Quincy Kemp, North Texas
