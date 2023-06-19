Argyle's Maya Bland all-state team
Argyle's Maya Bland is one of four local softball players honored among the state's best in their respective classifications by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Five local softball players were recognized among the state's best in their respective classifications as part of the Texas Girls Coaches Association's All-State teams.

