Five local softball players were recognized among the state's best in their respective classifications as part of the Texas Girls Coaches Association's All-State teams.
Guyer's infield trio of junior second baseman Kaylynn Jones, junior shortstop Erin Peterson and senior third baseman Avery Jefferson headline the group after a strong season. They helped lead the way in a 35-0 start as the Lady Wildcats were ranked among the nation's best teams on their way to the 6A state championship game.
Jones, the Record-Chronicle's2023 All-Area Most Valuable Player, was a force in her first season with Guyer. The Oregon pledge hit .540 with 49 RBIs, stole 24 bases and posted a .985 fielding percentage as she showed prowess in all aspects of the game.
Peterson, a Texas State commit, hit .403 on the year with 43 RBIs, drew a team-high 26 walks and added a .930 fielding percentage in helping turn 11 double plays. Jefferson, an Abilene Christian signee, posted a .504 batting average while leading the team in home runs (six), doubles (13) and RBIs (58).
Argyle senior outfielder Maya Bland also made the cut in the 5A ranks after wrapping up her standout high school career.
Bland, an Oklahoma signee, earned first-team All-Area honors this season after being named the All-Area MVP in 2022. She hit .500 with 10 home runs, 34 RBIs and 16 stolen bases as the Lady Eagles reached the third round of the playoffs in their first year at the 5A level.
Ryan sophomore pitcher/infielder Olivia Buettner earned an all-state nod in the 5A ranks as well. The 2023 All-Area Utility Player of the Year posted a .642 batting average with 50 RBIs, stole 43 bases and struck out 142 hitters with a 1.65 ERA in 102 innings of work.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.