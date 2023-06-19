Five local baseball players were honored among the state's best in their respective classifications as part of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's All-State teams.
Argyle leads the way with two honorees as Park Prater and Colton Roquemore made the Class 5A first team after helping lead the Eagles to the state championship game. Guyer's Brad Pruett (6A third team), Denton High's Joseph Dominguez (5A first team) and Sanger's Chase Wernimont (4A third team) were each recognized as well.
Roquemore, a junior Dallas Baptist commit, hit a team-high .401 with 39 RBIs, 24 walks drawn and 14 stolen bases, adding a .977 fielding percentage. Prater, also a junior Dallas Baptist pledge, batted .333 with a team-high three home runs, 31 RBIs alongside a 0.60 ERA in 58 innings on the mound and .938 fielding percentage.
A senior Oklahoma signee, Pruett earned a third-team nod in the 6A ranks after anchoring the Wildcats both on the mound and at the plate. He hit .377 with four home runs and 37 RBIs, adding a 1.728 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 81 innings of work as a pitcher.
Dominguez, a senior Dodge City commit, earned first team honors in the 5A ranks after posting a standout season for the Broncos. He hit .478 with 12 triples, 17 RBIs, 29 runs scored and 20 stolen bases to finish his high school career with a bang.
Wernimont, a senior, helped lead the way as the Indians earned their first share of a district title in nine years. He was named District 7-4A's Co-Most Valuable Player after hitting a team-best .386 with 27 RBIs, 26 runs scored and 24 stolen bases, adding 95 strikeouts and a 3.60 ERA in 55 innings on the mound.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.