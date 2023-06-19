Sanger's Chase Wernimont All-State
Buy Now

Sanger's Chase Wernimont is one of five local players to be recognized on the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's All-State teams.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Five local baseball players were honored among the state's best in their respective classifications as part of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's All-State teams.

Argyle leads the way with two honorees as Park Prater and Colton Roquemore made the Class 5A first team after helping lead the Eagles to the state championship game. Guyer's Brad Pruett (6A third team), Denton High's Joseph Dominguez (5A first team) and Sanger's Chase Wernimont (4A third team) were each recognized as well.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags