Five combined area baseball and softball teams remain ranked among the state's best as the end of their regular seasons approaches.
Guyer, Argyle and Aubrey have been regarded among the state's top softball squad's throughout the campaign and retained spots in this week's rankings. The Wildcats and Eagles are also still ranked on the baseball side amid strong seasons.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down where the area's ranked squads stand heading into the home stretch of the regular season.
Softball
6A No. 2 Guyer (26-0)
The Lady Wildcats remain one of the few softball teams across the state still undefeated and held firm at No. 2 in this week's Texas Girls Coaches Association's state softball rankings.
Guyer (26-0, 11-0 in district) entered the week at 25-0 after completing season sweeps of Little Elm and McKinney Boyd last week. The Lady Wildcats are also ranked No. 16 in the nation by MaxPreps, trailing 6A No. 1 and national No. 6 Mansfield Lake Ridge along with two 5A teams from Texas, among other teams.
An 11-1 win over Denton ISD rival Braswell on Tuesday night extended Guyer's program record win streak with just three games remaining in district play.
5A No. 21 Argyle (23-5-1)
The Lady Eagles fell five spots from last week's No. 16 ranking after splitting their pair of district games.
Argyle (23-5-1, 9-2) dropped a Tuesday night contest with Richland, but rebounded to take a 1-0 win over Colleyville Heritage that tied the two squads atop the district standings. Heritage's loss to Richland this Tuesday along with the Lady Eagles' win over Birdville meant Argyle took over sole possession of the district lead.
The Lady Eagles will look to maintain that edge over the final three games of district play starting with Friday's home contest against area foe Ryan.
4A No. 13 Aubrey (23-6)
The Lady Chaparrals moved up four spots from last week's No. 17 slot after a pair of comfortable district victories.
Aubrey (23-6, 5-0) swept its series with Van Alstyne, winning the first game 12-3 before taking an 8-0 win in the second contest to remain unbeaten in district play. The Lady Chaps picked up where they left off this week with a 10-0 win over Frisco Panther Creek on Tuesday night.
Aubrey looks to complete the series sweep Friday at Panther Creek before wrapping up district play with a series against Anna next week.
Baseball
6A No. 22 Guyer (21-8)
The Wildcats dropped one spot to No. 22 in this week's Texas High School Baseball rankings after going 2-1 in last week's games.
Guyer (21-8, 9-0) opened the week by sweeping its series against Denton ISD rival Braswell, taking the first game 9-6 and the second 9-4. An 8-3 loss to 4A No. 2 Celina over the weekend represented the Wildcats' lone defeat on the week, though they continue to rack up wins in district play.
Guyer continued that trend with a 6-2 victory over Allen on Tuesday night in eight innings, giving the Wildcats sole possession of first place in District 5-6A, one game ahead of the Eagles. Friday's road bout with Allen could prove pivotal in the district title race.
5A No. 4/6 Argyle
The Eagles fell two spots to No. 4 in this week's THSB rankings along with making a three-spot slide in the Texas High School Coaches Association's poll from No. 3 two weeks ago.
Argyle (21-4-2, 8-1) suffered its first district defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss to Birdville, then responded to split the series with a 2-1 win on Thursday. A 4-1 win over 6A No. 21 Southlake Carroll on Saturday capped the week off on a high note.
The Eagles opened their series against area foe Ryan with a 7-2 win this Tuesday and will go for the sweep Friday. They sit one game back of THSCA No. 4 Grapevine (20-4-2, 9-0) in the district standings ahead of next week's key series.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.