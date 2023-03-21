Guyer's Fenley Hibbard

Guyer's Fenley Hibbard dribbles the ball between several Braswell defenders during the Lady Wildcats' 9-0 win at Guyer High School earlier this season.

 Courtesy photo/PixrGuy

After officially kicking off their seasons nearly three months ago, high school soccer teams across the state are set to start their postseason runs this week.

Four squads from the Denton area — two apiece on the boys and girls sides —making up one-third of the 12 total area teams in official UIL competition this season. The four playoff-bound teams are each from different schools as well with three seeded on the extremes of either a No. 1 seed or No. 4 seed.

