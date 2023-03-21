After officially kicking off their seasons nearly three months ago, high school soccer teams across the state are set to start their postseason runs this week.
Four squads from the Denton area — two apiece on the boys and girls sides —making up one-third of the 12 total area teams in official UIL competition this season. The four playoff-bound teams are each from different schools as well with three seeded on the extremes of either a No. 1 seed or No. 4 seed.
The Lake Dallas boys squad enters as the area's lone district champion after winning the 7-5A title. The perennial power Argyle girls finished second in 7-5A during their first season at the 5A level, while the Ryan boys and Guyer girls took the fourth and final playoff spots in their respective districts.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down pertinent information for all four first-round matchups below.
Boys
No. 4-seed Ryan (5-9-4) vs. No. 1-seed Midlothian (19-2-2)
7:30 p.m. Thursday at V.R. Eaton High in Fort Worth
No. 1-seed Lake Dallas (16-4-3) vs. No. 4-seed Cleburne (12-6-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield Legacy High
Girls
No. 4-seed Guyer (10-8-3) vs. No. 1-seed Flower Mound Marcus (19-1-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Argyle
No. 2-seed Argyle (18-4-2) vs. No. 3-seed Midlothian Heritage (13-8-3)
6 p.m. Thursday at Highlander Stadium in Highland Park
