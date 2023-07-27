Four Denton-area baseball players were recognized among the state’s best Thursday when the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s 5A all-state teams were released.

Denton High senior Joseph Dominguez led the way as he tied with Leander Rouse’s Rayner Heinrich for the first-team nod at second base. Argyle earned a trio of honorees after reaching the 5A state title game, including juniors Park Prater (second-team pitcher) and Colton Roquemore (second-team second baseman) and freshman Grady Emerson (third-team first baseman).

