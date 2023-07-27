Four Denton-area baseball players were recognized among the state’s best Thursday when the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s 5A all-state teams were released.
Denton High senior Joseph Dominguez led the way as he tied with Leander Rouse’s Rayner Heinrich for the first-team nod at second base. Argyle earned a trio of honorees after reaching the 5A state title game, including juniors Park Prater (second-team pitcher) and Colton Roquemore (second-team second baseman) and freshman Grady Emerson (third-team first baseman).
Roquemore and Prater each earned THSBCA nods, too, after playing integral parts in the Eagles reaching the state title game during their first 5A season. Argyle navigated finishing second in its district and facing elimination numerous times in the playoffs just to reach the state title game, where it came up a run short against Magnolia West.
Roquemore, the All-Area Most Valuable Player and a Dallas Baptist pledge, hit a team-high .401 with 39 RBIs, 24 walks drawn and stole 14 bases while adding a .977 fielding percentage.
Prater, a fellow Dallas Baptist commit and the All-Area Utility Player of the Year, notched 74 strikeouts and a 0.60 ERA in 58 innings pitched along with a .333 batting average, four home runs and 31 RBIs.
One of the most highly regarded freshmen in the nation, Emerson quickly established himself as a cornerstone for Argyle on his way to All-Area Newcomer of the Year honors. The TCU commit hit .336 with a team-best 15 doubles, 35 RBIs, 24 walks drawn and a .992 fielding percentage as a steadfast presence at first.