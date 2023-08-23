The first high school football games of the new season are now less than 48 hours away as teams across Texas retake the fields this week.
Ten of the 11 UIL schools in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area get underway this week, while Ponder has a Week 1 bye. Four of those local squads look poised to be among the state’s best this fall given their preseason rankings among the top teams in their respective classifications.
Below, the Record-Chronicle breaks down all four area teams that are ranked among their divisions’ best in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason rankings.
Class 6A
No. 9 Guyer
Fresh off their fourth straight trip to at least the 6A DII state semifinals, the Wildcats are again picked to be among the classification’s top teams.
Guyer, which debuted at No. 6 last fall, comes in a little lower this time around after losing a star-studded senior class that featured the likes of Jackson Arnold, Peyton Bowen and Ryan Yaites. The program still returns plenty of talent, though, as it looks to break through for its third state title and first since 2013.
The Wildcats again share the loaded District 5-6A with three other highly-ranked squads. They are set to take on No. 14 Prosper to open district play before facing off with No. 33 Allen and No. 22 McKinney in back-to-back weeks later in the slate.
Not to mention all three of those contests come after a tough nondistrict slate that features two of 5A DI’s top teams in No. 1 Aledo and No. 4 Lancaster.
How well Guyer is able to navigate that daunting schedule will determine whether the team again lives up to its lofty preseason billing.
Class 5A DI
No. 15 Ryan
A year after being ranked No. 2 in all of 5A DI, the traditional power Raiders enter the season ranked a bit lower than usual at No. 15 in the division.
Part of that certainly owes to a disappointing 2021 season where Ryan went 6-4, finished third in its district and was bounced in the first round of the playoffs. Likely more significant in the dip, however, is the fact that the program lost 38 of its 54 lettermen to graduation, including 14 starters.
The Raiders will get their chances to prove themselves among the state’s best again this year, though, with a pair of state-ranked district bouts. District mate Aledo, the defending 5A DI state champion, enters as the classification’s preseason No. 1 and fellow district foe Burleson Centennial comes in at No. 13.
Ryan is set to face the pair in back-to-back contests on Oct. 6 and 20 with a bye week in between as it looks to avenge last year’s pair of district defeats.
Those contests will go a long way toward showing just how much the Raiders’ relatively unproven group could be capable of this fall.
Class 5A DII
No. 3 Argyle
The Eagles enter their second 5A season ranked among the state’s top three 5A DII teams as the program looks to continue its run of successful seasons.
Argyle made the transition up a classification look easy last fall, entering as the preseason No. 6-ranked team and starting the season 14-0 before falling to eventual state champion South Oak Cliff in the state semifinals. It rises three spots in this year’s rankings, behind just No. 1 Melissa and No. 2 SOC, despite the departure of a star-studded senior class.
The Eagles’ next generation will look to keep that momentum rolling with tests coming early and often. They open the season Friday against preseason No. 1 Melissa in one of the state’s top Week 1 games then return home to face No. 8 Lucas Lovejoy next week.
A district bout with No. 7 Frisco Emerson, which returns all 40 lettermen from a season ago, could also prove to be one of the season’s tougher tests.
Argyle’s ability to adjust to a plethora of key losses, mainly on the defensive side of the ball, will determine whether it can again contend for a state title.
Class 4A DII
No. 13 Aubrey
The Chaparrals are again highly-regarded in 4A DII as one of the Denton-area’s emerging powers.
Aubrey was ranked No. 11 in last year’s preseason rankings and reached its third consecutive regional semifinal despite losing star running back Braylon Colgrove for the year in the season opener. The Chaps lose an important senior class that was pivotal in their success, but still return plenty of key playmakers.
Although its schedule may not be quite as loaded with state-ranked competition as those mentioned above, Aubrey is still set to face some stout competition. The Chaps travel to face 4A DI No. 8 Anna in a Week 2 rematch of a game that was decided on a last-second hook-and-ladder play last fall.
Aubrey also faces some formidable nondistrict tests from Sunnyvale and 5A DII squad Arlington Seguin that should help prepare it to pursue a second straight district championship and another deep playoff run.
How well Aubrey holds up to those tests will provide an early barometer for its ceiling this fall.
