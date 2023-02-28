It has been just over two weeks since softball season officially began, and some early contenders have quickly distinguished themselves.
Four Denton-area squads earned recognition among the state's top teams Monday amid strong showings through two weeks of play. Aubrey was the lone area team recognized in the Texas Girls Coaches Association's preseason top 10 polls, but Krum, Guyer and Ryan have each quickly entered the rankings in their respective classifications.
The Lady Chaps boast the highest ranking of any area team, coming in at No. 6 in Class 4A after an 8-3 start to the season. Aubrey is led by 2022 All-Area returners Brynlie Dunkin and Bree Jones, alongside a host of other key contributors.
Aubrey is playing its first season without longtime coach Shon Ranton, who stepped down over the summer after amassing a 585-229-4 career record in 28 years at the helm. Veteran coach James Ramsey has taken over, entering the year with 450 career wins to his name, including a state championship at Pilot Point.
Coming in just one spot behind the Lady Chaps, Krum (7-3-1) has quickly moved up to No. 7 in the 4A ranks. The Lady Cats boast a pair of key returners in 2022 All-Area honorees Addison Martindale and Gracie Riney, among others.
Krum posted a 17-10-2 record last season before falling in the second round of the playoffs to state semifinalist Iowa Park.
Coming off a first-round playoff exit last year, Guyer has come out firing this season with double-digit wins already on the campaign.
Rounding out the quartet of area representatives is Ryan, which is ranked No. 22 in this week's 5A poll. The Lady Raiders are out to a 7-1 start and have scored 12 or more runs in five of their eight contests with their lone loss thus far coming in an 8-5 defeat to 5A No. 6 Frisco Lone Star.
Sophomore Olivia Buettner, the 2022 All-Area Newcomer of the Year, is one of the top returners from a squad that reached the playoffs last season before a first-round loss to state semifinalist Aledo.
Another area team to keep an eye on this season that's currently outside the rankings is Argyle.