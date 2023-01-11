M.J. Thomas
Denton High's M.J. Thomas shoots a layup while being fouled during the Broncos' game against Guyer earlier this season. Thomas was among four area honorees when the McDonald's All-American games nominees were released.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

A quartet of area basketball players earned recognition among the nation's best Wednesday when the nominees for the McDonald's All-American games were released.

Three Denton-area girls basketball standouts headlined the group as Braswell post Torie Sevier, Liberty Christian guard Emma Kay Martin and Argyle guard Madi Lumsden garnered nominations. Denton High's M.J. Thomas was the lone area honoree on the boys side, giving local high schools four of the 722 total nominees from across the nation.

Torie Sevier
Braswell's Torie Sevier (20) and DaNae Crosby (5) block a shot by Little Elm's Madison Martin (5) during their game Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Braswell High in Little Elm, Texas. Sevier was among four area honorees when the McDonald's All-American games nominees were released Wednesday.
Madi Lumsden
Argyle's Madi Lumsden goes for a fastbreak layup during the Lady Eagles' game against Fort Worth Brewer earlier this season. 
Emma Kay Martin

Emma Kay Martin

