Denton High's M.J. Thomas shoots a layup while being fouled during the Broncos' game against Guyer earlier this season. Thomas was among four area honorees when the McDonald's All-American games nominees were released.
Braswell's Torie Sevier (20) and DaNae Crosby (5) block a shot by Little Elm's Madison Martin (5) during their game Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Braswell High in Little Elm, Texas. Sevier was among four area honorees when the McDonald's All-American games nominees were released Wednesday.
A quartet of area basketball players earned recognition among the nation's best Wednesday when the nominees for the McDonald's All-American games were released.
Three Denton-area girls basketball standouts headlined the group as Braswell post Torie Sevier, Liberty Christian guard Emma Kay Martin and Argyle guard Madi Lumsden garnered nominations. Denton High's M.J. Thomas was the lone area honoree on the boys side, giving local high schools four of the 722 total nominees from across the nation.
The McDonald’s All-American Games Selection Committee will narrow down the list of nominees to 48 total players — 24 girls and 24 boys — for the games' final rosters, which will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 from 2-3 p.m. CT on NBA Today.
M.J. Thomas is averaging more than 16 points and 13 rebounds per game along with 1.9 blocks a contest this season, all team-leading marks. He eclipsed both 2,000 career points and 1,500 career rebounds earlier this season.
M.J.'s homecoming of sorts has been a key factor in the Broncos' (14-6, 4-0) resurgent season, currently sitting at 14-6 a year after posting a 3-24 record. M.J. — who holds scholarship offers from schools such as Vanderbilt and Oklahoma State — will look to continue spearheading Denton's efforts with loftier goals in mind.
Torie Sevier
Braswell, Sr., forward
The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee played a key role in Braswell's historic 2021-22 season. Sevier is a consistent presence down low for the Lady Bengals and helped anchor them to a 35-3 record last season, including their first-ever regional championship appearance.
Sevier has continue to play a key role this year as Braswell (20-4, 5-1 in district) has looked to fill voids left by the departures of Alisa Williams (LSU) and Jazmyne Jackson (Grambling State). She poured in a team-leading 17 points during Braswell's 60-51 victory over rival Little Elm Tuesday night, one of several standout performances so far this season.
As for the current season, Lumsden has helped lead the way for Argyle's (22-3, 6-0) latest stout squad. The Lady Eagles were ranked No. 6 in all of Class 5A when the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches' latest rankings were revealed earlier this week.
Emma Kay Martin
Liberty Christian, Sr., guard
Martin has led the way this season for one of the state's top private school squads. She scored 40 points in the Lady Warriors' impressive 69-35 win over UIL 3A No. 13 Seminole (19-7) at the Whataburger Tournament, eclipsing 1,500 career points later in the event.
Liberty Christian (24-6, 1-0) is ranked No. 1 among all TAPPS 5A and SPC 3A teams. Martin has played a pivotal role in the Lady Warriors' success thus far and will look to continue doing so as the most important part of the season ensues with district play ramping up.
