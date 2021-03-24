Argyle forward Nate Atwood
Buy Now

Argyle forward Nate Atwood, left, was named Co-MVP of District 7-4A. The senior is shown dribbling while being guarded by Oak Cliff Faith Family’s Mekhi Collins (13) during a March 9 game in Fort Worth.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

The Denton area was home to some of the best basketball in Texas this season.

Argyle completed a nearly perfect campaign, going 31-1 en route to the Class 4A championship. The Ponder Lady Lions, meanwhile, advanced to the state semifinal for just the second time in school history before falling to eventual Class 3A champion Brownfield.

And that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Other teams like the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons, Argyle Lady Eagles and Krum Lady Bobcats made deep playoff runs, as all three schools advanced to the region quarterfinals.

Ponder junior Karly Ivy
Buy Now

Ponder junior Karly Ivy, right, earned MVP honors in District 10-3A. She’s shown while dribbling past Winnsboro’s Rachel Pinnell during a Feb. 27 game in Prosper.

For that reason, it was no surprise to see all-district lists littered with local selections. In total, 21 Denton-area players on both the boys and girls side earned all-district superlatives.

Six players were named MVP.

Argyle senior Nate Atwood was named Co-MVP of District 7-4A, helping the Eagles claim their second state title in school history.

Ponder junior Karly Ivy earned MVP honors in District 10-3A. Guyer senior and TCU signee Evie Goetz was the MVP of District 5-6A.

Guyer guard Evie Goetz
Buy Now

Guyer guard Evie Goetz (4) dribbles the ball, while being guarded by Hebron’s Jasmyn Loudermill (20) on Feb. 11 at Denton High. Goetz, a TCU signee, was named MVP of District 5-6A.

In District 6-5A, Lake Dallas’ Mackenzie Buss and Jorja Elliott were Co-MVPs. Sanger’s Chloe Malone was the MVP of District 9-4A, leading the Lady Indians to the second round of the playoffs.

Braswell sophomore RJ Jones was the Offensive Player of the Year in 5-6A, averaging 19 points per game on 49% shooting. He also shot 50% from beyond the arc.

Braswell’s RJ Jones
Buy Now

Braswell’s RJ Jones (30) drives to the basket on Little Elm’s Mike Prather (3) during their game Jan. 19. Jones, a sophomore, was named Offensive Player of the Year in 5-6A.

Argyle senior Bailey Timmons was the Defensive Player of the Year in 7-4A, while her teammate Ashlin Crabtree was the Newcomer of the Year. Krum’s Karlee Hastings took home Sixth Man of the Year honors in 7-4A.

On the boys side in 7-4A, Argyle senior Skylar McCurry was the Offensive MVP, while his teammate Grey Goodson was the Defensive MVP. Krum’s Hayden Walker was the 7-4A Newcomer of the Year, and Blake Andrus was the Co-Sixth Man of the Year.

Aubrey sophomore Abby Hammett earned Co-Newcomer of the Year honors in District 9-4A, while Sanger’s Elaine Pomeroy was the Sixth Man of the Year.

In 10-3A, Ponder’s Tate Wells was the Offensive Player of the Year. Wells’ teammate Kassi Ballard took home Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Ponder and Pilot Point also had players take home individual accolades on the boys side in 10-3A.

Pilot Point guard Avery Smith was the Offensive Player of the Year. Ponder sophomore Tyler Long was the 10-3A Newcomer of the Year, and Ponder sophomore Graham Whitewood was named the Co-Sixth Man of the Year.

Five coaching staffs also won Coaching Staffs of the Year in their respective districts.

On the girls side, Guyer, Lake Dallas, Sanger and Ponder all claimed Coaching Staff of the Year honors. Guyer is led by head coach Aimee Kilgore. Jordan Davis is at the helm of Lake Dallas, while Derek Hilliard is Sanger’s head coach.

Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis
Buy Now

Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis watches her team play Mansfield Timberview on Feb. 20 in Irving.

Ponder head coach Jimmy Avery leads the Lady Lions.

Argyle head coach Russell Perkins and his staff were named Coaching Staff of the Year in 7-4A.

Boys all-district lists

District 5-6A

First team

KyeRon Lindsay, Guyer

Cam Smith, Braswell

Second team

Jaiden Blaylock, Braswell

Lezeric Bailey, Braswell

Connor Newton, Guyer

All-Defense team

Jalen Craddock, Braswell

Brayden Bradshaw, Guyer

District 6-5A

First team

Kevin Thompson, Ryan

Marcette Lawson, Ryan

Cameron Stevenson, Denton

Kenny Williams, Lake Dallas

Second team

Kerrington Hughes, Ryan

Chris Smith, Ryan

Isaiah Novil, Ryan

Khoree Mitchell, Denton

Louden Peterson, Denton

District 7-4A

First team

Slate McMellian, Argyle

Eli Valentino, Argyle

Jacob Dye, Argyle

Josh Boone, Krum

Abe Dillon, Krum

Second team

Blake Petter, Argyle

Trey Utter, Argyle

Ethan Owens, Krum

District 9-4A

First team

Carter May, Aubrey

Aidan Kearney, Sanger

District 10-3A

First team

Hayes Hutcherson, Ponder

Tyler Akins, Ponder

Alex Weiland, Ponder

Ish Harris, Pilot Point

Second team

Clay Akins, Ponder

Juke Kelley, Ponder

Jay Cox, Pilot Point

Rowdy Robinson, Pilot Point

Girls all-district lists

District 5-6A

First team

Hailey Mason, Guyer

Bella Earle, Guyer

Alisa Williams, Braswell

Jazmyne Jackson, Braswell

Second team

Eryka Patton, Guyer

KK Jones, Guyer

Kennedy Evans, Braswell

District 6-5A

First team

Bailey Broughton, Lake Dallas

Allie Buchanen, Lake Dallas

Janiah Allen, Ryan

Second team

Camryn Richardson, Lake Dallas

Altyn Bartley, Lake Dallas

Jateija Brown, Denton

District 7-4A

First team

Samantha Bacon, Argyle

Madi Lumsden, Argyle

Mary Doyle, Krum

Jacey Oster, Krum

Second team

Gabby Campbell, Argyle

Ava Valentino, Argyle

Hannah Henderson, Krum

Genesis Martinez, Krum

District 9-4A

First team

Bella Ringenberg, Sanger

Carly Schmucker, Sanger

Lexi Martin, Sanger

Rhianna Stevenson, Aubrey

Second team

Abby Odom, Sanger

Phoenix Dillin, Sanger

Audrey Beaty, Aubrey

June Chatterley, Aubrey

District 10-3A

First team

Kenzie Crider, Ponder

Chloe Poole, Ponder

Marlee Moynagh, Ponder

Lindsey True, Pilot Point

Addison Hite, Pilot Point

Second team

Riley Jackson, Ponder

Aaliyah Jordan, Pilot Point

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!