The Denton area was home to some of the best basketball in Texas this season.
Argyle completed a nearly perfect campaign, going 31-1 en route to the Class 4A championship. The Ponder Lady Lions, meanwhile, advanced to the state semifinal for just the second time in school history before falling to eventual Class 3A champion Brownfield.
And that was just the tip of the iceberg.
Other teams like the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons, Argyle Lady Eagles and Krum Lady Bobcats made deep playoff runs, as all three schools advanced to the region quarterfinals.
For that reason, it was no surprise to see all-district lists littered with local selections. In total, 21 Denton-area players on both the boys and girls side earned all-district superlatives.
Six players were named MVP.
Argyle senior Nate Atwood was named Co-MVP of District 7-4A, helping the Eagles claim their second state title in school history.
Ponder junior Karly Ivy earned MVP honors in District 10-3A. Guyer senior and TCU signee Evie Goetz was the MVP of District 5-6A.
In District 6-5A, Lake Dallas’ Mackenzie Buss and Jorja Elliott were Co-MVPs. Sanger’s Chloe Malone was the MVP of District 9-4A, leading the Lady Indians to the second round of the playoffs.
Braswell sophomore RJ Jones was the Offensive Player of the Year in 5-6A, averaging 19 points per game on 49% shooting. He also shot 50% from beyond the arc.
Argyle senior Bailey Timmons was the Defensive Player of the Year in 7-4A, while her teammate Ashlin Crabtree was the Newcomer of the Year. Krum’s Karlee Hastings took home Sixth Man of the Year honors in 7-4A.
On the boys side in 7-4A, Argyle senior Skylar McCurry was the Offensive MVP, while his teammate Grey Goodson was the Defensive MVP. Krum’s Hayden Walker was the 7-4A Newcomer of the Year, and Blake Andrus was the Co-Sixth Man of the Year.
Aubrey sophomore Abby Hammett earned Co-Newcomer of the Year honors in District 9-4A, while Sanger’s Elaine Pomeroy was the Sixth Man of the Year.
In 10-3A, Ponder’s Tate Wells was the Offensive Player of the Year. Wells’ teammate Kassi Ballard took home Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Ponder and Pilot Point also had players take home individual accolades on the boys side in 10-3A.
Pilot Point guard Avery Smith was the Offensive Player of the Year. Ponder sophomore Tyler Long was the 10-3A Newcomer of the Year, and Ponder sophomore Graham Whitewood was named the Co-Sixth Man of the Year.
Five coaching staffs also won Coaching Staffs of the Year in their respective districts.
On the girls side, Guyer, Lake Dallas, Sanger and Ponder all claimed Coaching Staff of the Year honors. Guyer is led by head coach Aimee Kilgore. Jordan Davis is at the helm of Lake Dallas, while Derek Hilliard is Sanger’s head coach.
Ponder head coach Jimmy Avery leads the Lady Lions.
Argyle head coach Russell Perkins and his staff were named Coaching Staff of the Year in 7-4A.
Boys all-district lists
District 5-6A
First team
KyeRon Lindsay, Guyer
Cam Smith, Braswell
Second team
Jaiden Blaylock, Braswell
Lezeric Bailey, Braswell
Connor Newton, Guyer
All-Defense team
Jalen Craddock, Braswell
Brayden Bradshaw, Guyer
District 6-5A
First team
Kevin Thompson, Ryan
Marcette Lawson, Ryan
Cameron Stevenson, Denton
Kenny Williams, Lake Dallas
Second team
Kerrington Hughes, Ryan
Chris Smith, Ryan
Isaiah Novil, Ryan
Khoree Mitchell, Denton
Louden Peterson, Denton
District 7-4A
First team
Slate McMellian, Argyle
Eli Valentino, Argyle
Jacob Dye, Argyle
Josh Boone, Krum
Abe Dillon, Krum
Second team
Blake Petter, Argyle
Trey Utter, Argyle
Ethan Owens, Krum
District 9-4A
First team
Carter May, Aubrey
Aidan Kearney, Sanger
District 10-3A
First team
Hayes Hutcherson, Ponder
Tyler Akins, Ponder
Alex Weiland, Ponder
Ish Harris, Pilot Point
Second team
Clay Akins, Ponder
Juke Kelley, Ponder
Jay Cox, Pilot Point
Rowdy Robinson, Pilot Point
Girls all-district lists
District 5-6A
First team
Hailey Mason, Guyer
Bella Earle, Guyer
Alisa Williams, Braswell
Jazmyne Jackson, Braswell
Second team
Eryka Patton, Guyer
KK Jones, Guyer
Kennedy Evans, Braswell
District 6-5A
First team
Bailey Broughton, Lake Dallas
Allie Buchanen, Lake Dallas
Janiah Allen, Ryan
Second team
Camryn Richardson, Lake Dallas
Altyn Bartley, Lake Dallas
Jateija Brown, Denton
District 7-4A
First team
Samantha Bacon, Argyle
Madi Lumsden, Argyle
Mary Doyle, Krum
Jacey Oster, Krum
Second team
Gabby Campbell, Argyle
Ava Valentino, Argyle
Hannah Henderson, Krum
Genesis Martinez, Krum
District 9-4A
First team
Bella Ringenberg, Sanger
Carly Schmucker, Sanger
Lexi Martin, Sanger
Rhianna Stevenson, Aubrey
Second team
Abby Odom, Sanger
Phoenix Dillin, Sanger
Audrey Beaty, Aubrey
June Chatterley, Aubrey
District 10-3A
First team
Kenzie Crider, Ponder
Chloe Poole, Ponder
Marlee Moynagh, Ponder
Lindsey True, Pilot Point
Addison Hite, Pilot Point
Second team
Riley Jackson, Ponder
Aaliyah Jordan, Pilot Point