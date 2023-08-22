Guyer’s Jordyn Williams, left, and Hailey Schneider, pictured chest bumping before a 2019 game against Southlake Carroll, are among 19 former Denton-area players in the Division I college volleyball ranks.
College volleyball teams from across the nation are set to retake the courts this week as many of their seasons begin Friday.
The 11 high schools in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area, which have traditionally produced plenty of high-level volleyball players, have several alumni on Division I teams’ rosters. A total of 19 local products are part of the 334 DI college volleyball teams that span 32 separate conferences.
Six local high schools have at least one player in the DI college volleyball ranks. Guyer leads the way with eight alumni on DI squads, while Braswell comes in next with four. Denton High and Aubrey are not far behind with three apiece, while Argyle and Krum each have one.
Which local high schools have produced the most DI players?
School
# of DI players
Guyer
8
Braswell
4
Denton High
3
Aubrey
3
Argyle
1
Krum
1
Those players are on teams that are part of a myriad of different conferences with some more grouped together than others. The only team with more than one local product is Louisiana-Monroe, which has two former area standouts.
The Southland Conference leads the way with four local alumni, while the Southeastern Conference and Big 12 come in just behind with a trio of players apiece. Then ULM’s Sun Belt, CAA and WAC have two area products each as the only other conferences with more than one area alum.
Which conferences have the most former Denton-area players?
Conference
# of players
Southland
4
SEC
3
Big 12
3
CAA
2
Sun Belt
2
WAC
2
Check out the full list of former Denton-area players who are now on Division I college volleyball rosters.
Braswell
Cortni Adams, Hampton
Kamille Gibson, Tennessee
Kennedi Inman, Delaware
Kaeden Robinson, Lamar
Guyer
Erika Gustafson, Montana State
London Hunt, Bryant
Hailey Schneider, Arkansas
Lauren Schneider, Kansas State
Brooke Slusser, San Jose State
Kyndal Stowers, Baylor
Rachel Tullos, Houston
Jordyn Williams, Kentucky
Denton High
Tessa Gerwig, Northwestern State
Leah Stolfus, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Taylor Thomas, Louisiana-Monroe
Argyle
Olivia Sanchez, Louisiana-Monroe
Aubrey
Sydney Garrison, Tarleton State
Makayla Johnson, North Texas
Lexie Temple, Houston Christian
Krum
Madeline Guffy, Abilene Christian
