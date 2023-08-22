Which local high schools have produced the most DI players?

School # of DI players
Guyer 8
Braswell 4
Denton High 3
Aubrey 3
Argyle 1
Krum 1

Which conferences have the most former Denton-area players?

Conference # of players
Southland 4
SEC 3
Big 12 3
CAA 2
Sun Belt 2
WAC 2

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags