The start of high school football season is officially four months away as of Friday, with July 31 being the first day on which conditioning is allowed for most schools.
Class 5A and 6A programs that have spring training start conditioning a week later, but the rest of the state will hit the ground running on the last day of July in preparation. Even with those days still a long way down the road, it’s never too early to start looking forward to the season.
In that spirit, the Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down one early player to watch from all 11 UIL teams in our coverage area. There are plenty of other talented players in the area, but these 11 are certainly among those worth keeping an eye on as the season approaches.
Isaiah Simpson, OL, Braswell
A two-year starter at offensive tackle for the Bengals, Simpson quickly emerged as a key player during his sophomore season and has continued to elevate his play. Simpson was a first-team all-district 5-6A selection and All-Area honoree in 2022 and is set to be one of Braswell’s key returners this fall as a senior.
Josiah Martin, WR, Guyer
Martin burst onto the scene as one of the top juniors in the state and nation this past season, carving out a key role in the Wildcats’ receiving corps. He hauled in 60 passes for 878 yards and nine touchdowns as the second-leading receiver behind Landon Sides, who is now at UNT, leaving Martin well-positioned for heightened success in 2023.
Trey Bates, DL, Ryan
Bates posted a strong junior season last fall as one of the Raiders’ most consistent contributors along the defensive line. The rising senior posted 59 total tackles, including 37 solo stops, along with six tackles for loss and two sacks. He boasts scholarship offers from Power Five programs such as Missouri, Ole Miss and Colorado.
Hayden Gunter, OL, Denton High
Gunter played a key role in the Broncos’ resurgent 2022 season, which came up one win short of the playoffs, helping pave the way for standout running back Coco Brown’s monster year. The 6-foot-7 rising senior has since received scholarship offers from Power Five programs Vanderbilt and Texas Tech.
Bud Petter, LB, Argyle
Petter is one of the top returners from a defense that was among the state’s best last season in allowing just 16.1 points per game. Although Argyle loses several key contributors from its state semifinal squad, Petter returns as a potential anchor after posting 101 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions last season.
Keonde Henry, WR, Lake Dallas
Henry was part of a loaded Lake Dallas receiving corps last season that featured three wideouts with 600-plus receiving yards and eight or more touchdowns. The four-star recruit is the team’s top returning receiver and has seen his stock quickly rise this offseason while picking up offers from Northwestern, Purdue, North Texas and SMU, among others.
Xavier McCoy, DL, Aubrey
McCoy was an integral part of Aubrey’s stout defensive line, earning a first-team all-district 5-4A DII selection after posting 49 total tackles, 37 solo stops, 24 tackles for loss and three sacks. With stalwarts Jett Runion and Jacob Palladino graduated, McCoy could become even more of a focal point along the defensive front in the upcoming season.
Ty Taber, QB, Krum
Taber burst onto the scene as a sophomore and quickly emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in Krum’s history. He threw for 1,920 yards and 19 touchdowns, both school records, with the 19 scores tying the single-season mark. With star running back Devrin Brown gone, Taber could be asked to carry more of the offensive load as a junior.
Phillip Lerma, LB, Sanger
An integral part of the Indians’ defense last season, Lerma gives new coach Chad Rogers a cornerstone to work with defensively. The rising senior linebacker was the team’s leading tackler with 95 total stops, including 63 solo tackles, along with two fumble recoveries and one sack.
Gage Anderson, RB/LB, Pilot Point
An integral two-way player for the Bearcats last year, Anderson has the potential to be a crucial player once again this upcoming season. The rising junior led Pilot Point in rushing last season with 187 carries for 716 yards and four touchdowns, adding 30 total tackles, including 16 solo stops, and a forced fumble defensively.
Case Peacock, WR, Ponder
Peacock was the top receiver for a Lions team that had several standouts as it aired the ball out early and often behind quarterback Clifton Cooper’s arm. Peacock led the team with 104 catches for 1,559 yards and 17 touchdowns, making him and fellow rising senior receiver Mitchell Nuziard a pair of key weapons for Ponder’s next coach and quarterback.
