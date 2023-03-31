Guyer's Josiah Martin
Guyer wide receiver Josiah Martin is one of the area’s top returning football players after posting a strong junior season last fall.

 Al Key/For the DRC

The start of high school football season is officially four months away as of Friday, with July 31 being the first day on which conditioning is allowed for most schools.

Ryan's Trey Bates
Ryan defensive lineman Trey Bates (90) is one of the Denton area's top returning players after posting a strong junior season last fall.
Lake Dallas' Keonde Henry
Lake Dallas wide receiver Keonde Henry is one of the Denton area's top returning players. He has received offers from Northwestern, Purdue, North Texas and SMU, among other schools.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

