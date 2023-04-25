Braswell's Austin Kiser
Braswell's Austin Kiser sprints to the finish line as he wins the 110-meter hurdles at the District 5-6A meet. Kiser has qualified for regionals after winning both the 110 and 300 hurdles at the District 5/6-6A area meet.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Several local athletes are set to compete at their respective regional track meets later this week with a chance to qualify for the state meet.

