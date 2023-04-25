Several local athletes are set to compete at their respective regional track meets later this week with a chance to qualify for the state meet.
The bar for qualification is high with just the top two finishers from each event plus wild cards advancing to state, but many local competitors enter with a strong chance to do so.
From Braswell and Guyer in the Class 6A ranks all the way down to 3A schools Pilot Point and Ponder, athletes from all 11 schools in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area are set to compete at regionals.
Below, the Record-Chronicle highlights one athlete from each school to watch at regionals.
Austin Kiser, Braswell
Kiser followed up a strong showing at the District 5-6A meet — where he took first in the 110-meter hurdles and second in the 300-meter hurdles — by sweeping the events at the area meet. He won the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.19 seconds and rolled to a first-place finish in 37.97 seconds in the 300 hurdles.
Those times have Kiser well-positioned to advance to the state track meet in both events.
Sophia Day, Guyer
Day rolled to a second-place finish in the triple jump at the area meet with a distance of 38 feet, 11 inches while taking third in the long jump at 19-04.00. She was also part of the Lady Wildcats' 4x400-meter relay team, which placed first with a school record time of 3:51.12.
Day will look to build on those marks at regionals.
Josiyah Taylor, Ryan
Taylor repeated his district championships in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes by sweeping the races at the area meet as well. The senior broke his own school record in the 200 with a time of 20.79 seconds, the sixth-fastest time in the nation and best among all 5A sprinters in the state.
Taylor will look to continue dominating those two races at regionals along with the 4x200-meter relay, which he helped rally from an early exchange setback to win the area championship.
Wyatt Athey, Denton High
Athey placed second in both the 1,600-meter race and 3,200, finishing a few seconds back of Grapevine's Adam Burlison in each one. A Texas signee, Athey ran a school record time of 9:17.70 in the 3200-meter race at the district meet and will look to build on his area showings at regionals.
Shaye Feely, Argyle
Feely placed second in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles at the area meet to qualify for regionals in both. Also a standout volleyball player at Argyle, the junior set a new personal best in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.89 and will look to build on her times at regionals.
Altyn Barley, Lake Dallas
Bartley took third in shot put at the area meet with a throw of 39-0.75, coming up just short of also qualifying in discus as she placed fifth. The senior's shot put showing was enough to break her own school record, one she will look to build on in attempting to qualify for state.
Braylon Colgrove, Aubrey
After a season-ending injury during the first game of football season, Colgrove has recovered to post some strong times on the track. The senior won the area meet's 100-meter dash with a time of 10.52 seconds. He was one of many standout performers who helped Aubrey win the area boys team title for a second straight year.
Maggie Neal, Krum
Neal posted several strong performances at the District 7/8-4A meet to qualify for regionals in three separate events. The junior won the 400-meter dash as the only sub-minute runner at 58.32 seconds, took first in the 800-meter dash and placed second in long jump, just 1.5 inches behind the winner.
Those showings give Neal several opportunities to qualify for the state track meet.
Omar Cruz, Sanger
Cruz posted a pair of strong races in the long-distance events as he qualified for regionals in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs. The senior won the 1,600 by six seconds over the second-place finisher while taking second in the 3,200, just two seconds behind teammate Sam Musgrave.
Asten Kirby, Pilot Point
Kirby built on his strong showings at the District 10-3A meet to qualify for regionals in three events. He repeated victory in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.48 seconds, then improved his time by more than a second from his second-place district finish to win the area 200-meter race in 22.19 seconds.
Kirby also took fourth in high jump at the area meet, giving him three events to compete for state qualification in.
Kennedy Simon, Ponder
Simon placed second in discus at the area meet with a throw of 109-04.00, also finishing fourth in shot put at 30-11.50 to qualify for regionals in both events. The multi-sport athlete who also featured prominently in Ponder's volleyball and girls basketball teams has made her mark in track and field, too, as a standout freshman.
