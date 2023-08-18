The first slate of high school football games is now less than one week away.
It’s nearly time for the Friday night lights to be turned back on as teams across the state begin their 11-week journeys toward district championships, playoff berths and beyond. All their preparations over the last eight-plus months since this past season came to a close will soon be put to the test.
Along the way, teams across the area will take part in plenty of intriguing contests. The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down 10 must-watch games involving local teams this fall.
Argyle at Melissa
Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.
The good news for local football fans is they won’t have to wait long for one of the marquee matchups of the season to take place.
Preseason No. 3-ranked Argyle travels to take on No. 1 Melissa in a Week 1 showdown of epic proportions. The Cardinals came out firing for last year’s matchup as they held an 18-14 edge after a quarter before the Eagles took control the rest of the way with 23 unanswered points to win 37-18.
The two teams went on to make deep playoff runs as Melissa fell in the regional finals to Dallas South Oak Cliff, which eliminated Argyle in the next round on the way to its second straight state championship.
This year’s contest could once again be an early measuring stick for where the two teams stand. A raucous environment could add to the spectacle, too, as Melissa opens Coach Kenny Deel Stadium, its new $35 million home.
Guyer vs. Aledo
Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.
Just one week later, more fireworks could ensue in Denton as a pair of traditional powers at the 6A and 5A levels battle it out.
Class 6A No. 9-ranked Guyer hosts 5A DI No. 1 Aledo in the Wildcats’ home opener. Guyer rolled to a 44-14 victory in last year’s meeting behind 353 passing yards and five total touchdowns from star quarterback Jackson Arnold, who’s now at Oklahoma.
Guyer went on to reach the 6A DII state semifinals last fall, while Aledo won its record 11th state championship.
The Bearcats bring back 12 starters from that team but lose 42 lettermen overall, while the Wildcats have retooled this offseason after losing a star-studded senior class of their own. It could all make for one heck of an early nondistrict showdown in Denton.
Aubrey at Anna
Friday, Sept. 1, at 7:30 p.m.
Another battle of preseason state-ranked squads from different divisions ensues that same night between a pair of 4A powers.
Class 4A DII No. 13-ranked Aubrey hosts 4A DI No. 9 Anna in a game that proved to be an instant classic last fall. The Chaparrals saw a late lead slip away in the final seconds as Anna executed a hook-and-ladder play to score the game-winning touchdown.
Memory of last year’s result combined with the teams’ skill levels as two of the top squads in their respective divisions could make for another action-packed matchup.
Krum vs. Ponder
Friday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
As far as regional rivalries go, the first clash of the season between Denton-area squads comes in a Week 3 meeting between nearby foes Krum and Ponder.
The two high schools are separated by less than 8 miles, with much of the drive heading along Highway 156. The Lions will make the trip north up the road this fall after taking a 56-51 victory in last year’s high-scoring affair that featured 1,201 yards of total offense as the teams met for the first time ever.
A little less scoring should be expected this time around as Chuck Caniford enters his second year leading Krum and Marcus Schulz brings more defensive emphasis to Ponder. Still, a budding rivalry between two teams with playoff ambitions should make for another fun contest this fall.
Guyer at Prosper
Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.
The Wildcats face another marquee matchup early in district play when they take on 6A No. 14 Prosper.
The Eagles provided one of Guyer’s toughest district tests last fall, though Guyer ultimately prevailed 23-6 on the way to the District 5-6A title and an unbeaten regular season. Both teams suffer plenty of key losses from a season ago that leave uncertainty surrounding their ceilings.
They are still projected to be two of 5-6A’s top teams again this fall, though, making the game a key stepping stone in either squad’s district title hopes.
Aubrey at Gainesville
Friday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m.
Speaking of district championship races, Aubrey is looking to win its second straight this season, and its showdown with Gainesville could prove pivotal in that regard.
The Chaps rolled past the Farmers for a 63-6 win last year, but could be in for more of a test this time around. Gainesville returns 17 of its 22 starters and 31 of 40 lettermen overall from a team that won four of its last six games after a 1-5 start, including a first-round playoff victory.
Knocking off the Farmers looks to be one of Aubrey’s biggest early tests in its pursuit of a second straight District 5-4A DII title.
Sanger vs. Krum
Friday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m.
Elsewhere in the district, area foes Sanger and Krum battle it out once again in what turned out to be a key district clash last year.
The Indians earned a narrow 35-28 win over the Bobcats last season, giving them a one-game advantage for the district’s fourth and final playoff spot by season’s end. Krum is looking to take the next step under Caniford, while first-year coach Chad Rogers is looking to build on Sanger’s success.
Between potential playoff implications and the renewal of a local rivalry, this game should once again be must-watch.
Argyle vs. Frisco Emerson
Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m.
One of the Eagles’ toughest district tests of the year could once again come against the Mavericks.
Emerson enters the season ranked as the No. 7 team in all of 5A DII, four slots behind Argyle as a potential contender for the 3-5A DII title. The Mavericks return all 40 lettermen from a squad that went 9-2 in its first varsity season, and added an intriguing transfer in former Allen quarterback Michael Hawkins.
The teams’ Week 8 showdown could be a crucial tipping point in the district title race.
Ryan at Aledo
Friday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.
The Raiders square off with Aledo once again in their second year of sharing a district with the state’s pre-eminent football power.
Preseason No. 15-ranked Ryan played a competitive game with the Bearcats last fall as a late touchdown gave Aledo a 35-21 victory in the contest on its way to the district championship and an eventual state title. The Raiders lost more than 70% of their lettermen from a season ago while the Bearcats suffer heavy losses as well.
Both squads should be playing close to their best football by the time the Week 9 contest rolls around if all goes to plan, which could make it an exciting and pivotal bout in the district title race.
Denton High vs. Lake Dallas
Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.
As the regular season winds to its close, the Broncos and Falcons could once again play a game of major importance.
The two teams squared off last year in a win-or-go-home regular-season finale that Denton High led 14-10 at halftime before Lake Dallas pulled ahead for a 31-14 victory. Lake Dallas earned its first playoff berth since 2018 with the win, while the loss continued a Denton High postseason drought dating back to 2016.
Last year’s outcome combined with both teams’ ambitions of trips to the playoffs this fall could provide all the ingredients for another must-watch contest.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.