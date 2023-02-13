Softball teams across Texas can officially begin their seasons starting Monday, the first day when official interschool games are allowed by the UIL.
It's been more than eight months since Argyle fell to Iowa Park in last year's regional final round, the final area squad to see its season end. The Lady Eagles boast some of the area's top returning players this spring, including both last year's All-Area Most Valuable Player and Pitcher of the Year.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down 10 of the area's top softball players to watch this season below.
Helen Broomfield, C, Braswell
The 2022 All-Area Best of the Rest honoree burst onto the scene last spring with a breakout freshman season. Broomfield hit .431 with four home runs and 25 RBIs as one of Braswell's top players and looks poised to play a key role once again this season under coach Kasie Ostrom.
Erin Peterson, IF, Guyer
Peterson, the 2022 All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, is one of several key returners for a Guyer squad that looks poised to be among the area's best this season. The junior Texas State commit hit .464 last season with 26 RBIs and three triples, leaving her poised to play an important role once again.
Tehya Pitts, OF/P, Guyer
A 2022 All-Area Best of Rest selection, Pitts returns after being a key two-way contributor for the Lady Wildcats last season. The senior Texas A&M-Commerce signee racked up 17 RBIs last season, hitting .371 along with tallying a .947 fielding percentage and striking out 26 batters in the circle.
Olivia Buettner, P/2B, Ryan
Buettner burst onto the scene as a freshman last season as she helped lead the Lady Raiders to a playoff appearance. The 2022 All-Area Newcomer of the Year hit a whopping .561 with two home runs, 31 RBIs and 25 stolen bases, adding a 1.70 ERA with 169 strikeouts in the circle and a .970 fielding percentage.
Maya Bland, OF, Argyle
The 2022 All-Area Most Valuable Player had one of the most impressive seasons in the state last year in leading the Lady Eagles to the regional finals. Bland, now a senior, hit a program-record 16 home runs, tallying 66 RBIs and 22 stolen bases while striking out just three times in 124 plate appearances.
Ava Edwards, P, Argyle
Last year's All-Area Pitcher of the Year was another integral part of Argyle's run to the regional final round and returns for her senior season. Edwards racked up a 23-6 record last season, tallying 189 strikeouts and a 1.36 ERA in garnering all-state honors as the Lady Eagles' ace pitcher.
Brynlie Dunkin, IF/P, Aubrey
Dunkin is one of the top returners for a Lady Chaps squad that is the Denton-area's lone state-ranked squad in the preseason TGCA poll as the No. 10 team in Class 4A. A 2022 All-Area first teamer, the junior was key in Aubrey's regional semifinal run with a 7-3 record and 2.65 ERA alongside a .427 batting average and 46 RBIs.
Gracie Riney, 1B/P, Krum
Riney, a senior, is one of the Lady Cats' top returners from a team that advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season before falling to eventual state semifinalist Iowa Park. The Tarleton State signee batted .421 while posting 101 strikeouts in the circle, making her a key returner for Krum.
Leala Kloewer, P, Sanger
A 2022 All-Area honoree, Kloewer returns after her standout freshman season helped the Lady Indians earn a playoff berth. The now sophomore racked up one of the top strikeout totals in the area by fanning 170 batters in 116 innings pitched, posting a 3.621 ERA on the campaign.
Ronnie Johnson, 1B/P, Pilot Point
Johnson, a first team all-area honoree last season, was one of the area's top all-around players in helping the Lady Cats reach the second round of the playoffs. The senior Arkansas-Monticello signee hit .488 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs last year to go with a 2.95 ERA and 86 strikeouts.
