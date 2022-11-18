Kennedy Evans
Braswell's Kennedy Evans (4) shoots the ball in a game against Arlington Bowie last season. Evans is a key returner from the Lady Bengals' regional final run last season.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Basketball season is swinging into gear after boys and girls teams across the state were able to start playing official games earlier this month.

Although a few Denton-area football and volleyball teams are still competing in the playoffs, the rest have shifted to basketball. Boys and girls teams across the state have begun working through their nondistrict slates in gearing up for the all-important district play.

Janiah Allen-Taylor
Ryan forward Janiah Allen-Taylor (13) shoots the ball over a Lake Dallas defender during a game last season. Allen-Taylor looks to be a key piece for the Lady Raiders once again this year.
Seimone Griffin
Denton's Seimone Griffin (35) and head coach A'Traviya Thomas yell out directions during a game last season. Griffin is a key returner for the Lady Broncos this year.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

