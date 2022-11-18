Basketball season is swinging into gear after boys and girls teams across the state were able to start playing official games earlier this month.
Although a few Denton-area football and volleyball teams are still competing in the playoffs, the rest have shifted to basketball. Boys and girls teams across the state have begun working through their nondistrict slates in gearing up for the all-important district play.
With standout players Alisa Williams gone to LSU and Jazmyne Jackson at Grambling State, others are stepping into bigger roles for the Lady Bengals this season. An Oklahoma State commit, Evans has filled a big chunk of the scoring void early this year with a team-leading 15 points per game through six contests.
Torie Sevier
Braswell, Sr., forward
An important part of the Lady Bengals' run to last year's regional finals — the deepest postseason trip in program history — Sevier looks to be a key cog for the team once again. An all-area honoree last year, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee is averaging 13.2 points per game through Braswell's (5-1) first six contests.
Janiah Allen-Taylor
Ryan, Sr., forward
Last year's 5-6A Co-Most Valuable Player and an all-region selection, Allen-Taylor returns to help lead the Lady Raiders once again. The versatile forward averaged 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game last season and posted 17 points in Ryan's win over Frisco Wakeland earlier this season.
Raina Akbar
Guyer, Sr., guard
A sharpshooter from beyond the arc, Akbar returns for her senior year after breaking the school's single-season 3-point record (58) in late January of last season. She was a second-team all-district selection last year and has posted point totals of 16 and 17 points in a pair of games this season.
Emma Kay Martin
Liberty Christian, Sr., guard
A standout playmaker for the Lady Warriors, Martin has helped fill some big shoes this season after the departure of Jadyn Fife, who averaged more than 20 points per game last season. Martin was a first team all-state honoree last year and surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season.
Seimone Griffin
Denton, Sr., guard
A 2021-22 all-area selection, Griffin led a young Lady Broncos team in averaging 15.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last year. She has continued to be a a key piece for Denton early this season in averaging 11.4 points per game through the team's first seven contests.
Madi Lumsden
Argyle, Sr., guard
Lumsden played a key part in the Lady Eagles' run to last year's state semifinals, averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 assists per game along with tallying more than 80 steals. The Angelo State signee will look to build on that production this year with an experienced Argyle squad featuring four seniors who have all signed to play college basketball.
Camryn Richardson
Lake Dallas, Sr., guard
Losing a pair of key seniors from last year's regional final run — the Lady Falcons' deepest playoff trip in program history — Lake Dallas will depend on others to step up this season. Richardson has been one player to do so, scoring 30 points in the team's season-opening win over Arlington Sam Houston.
Lexi Martin
Sanger, Sr., guard
Martin eclipsed 1,000 career points last season and played a key role in the Lady Indians' run to the regional semifinals in averaging 15 points, three rebounds and three steals per game. She is sidelined for the early portion of this season after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament over the summer, but Sanger hopes to have her back later in the campaign.
Carly Schmucker
Sanger, Sr., guard/forward
With Martin sidelined, Schmucker has played a pivotal role so far this season after garnering all-area honors last year. The two-sport standout who also played for the Sanger volleyball team averaged 17.3 points per game through the Lady Indians' first four contests this season.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.