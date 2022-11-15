Basketball season is finally here after boys teams across the state were able to start playing official games Friday and girls teams a week prior.
Although a few Denton-area football and volleyball teams are still competing in the playoffs, the rest have shifted to basketball. Boys and girls teams across the country have begun working through their nondistrict slates in gearing up for the all-important district play.
Below, the Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down 10 area boys basketball players to watch this season.
Jeremiah Green
Guyer, Soph., guard
Green was one of a pair of freshmen to play key roles during the Wildcats' run to winning the District 5-6A championship last season. He holds several Power Five scholarship offers already after averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game last year.
Green split 5-6A Newcomer of the Year honors with his teammate Jordan Lowery, listed below, who both scored 20 points in the Wildcats' season-opening win over Richardson on Saturday.
Jordan Lowery
Guyer, Soph., guard
Speaking of Lowery, the sophomore also played a key role in last year's district championship. He averaged 10.8 points and 2.6 assists along with a team-high 1.9 steals per game and has attracted Division I offers from Oklahoma State and Kansas State.
Joshua Jackson
Braswell, Sr., guard
A second-team all-district selection and all-area honoree last season, Jackson looks to be one of the Bengals' key returners after star guard Jaiden Blaylock's graduation. Jackson posted a team-leading 10 points in Braswell's season-opening 49-48 win over Princeton.
M.J. Thomas
Denton High, Sr., forward
Thomas enters his first season at Denton High as his father, Michael Thomas, takes over as the Broncos' head coach. M.J. posted 24 points in Denton's 67-65 season-opening win Friday over Frisco Lone Star and holds multiple Division I scholarship offers.
Blake Courtney, Jr.
Denton High, Sr., forward
A returner from Denton's difficult 3-24 season last year, Courtney looks poised to be a key piece for the Broncos this fall. He posted 18 points as the team's second-leading scorer behind Thomas in the win over Lone Star.
Jack Bommarito
Ryan, Sr., guard
Bommarito showed flashes of brilliance as a junior last season. Playing in just his 10th varsity game against Little Elm, he posted 23 points with six made 3-pointers in the Raiders' 75-73 four-overtime victory. Several key seniors are gone from last year's squad, leaving room for players like Bommarito to step into bigger roles.
Jett McCasland
Argyle, Soph., guard
The son of UNT men's basketball coach Grant McCasland, Jett looks poised to play a key role for the Eagles this season after the team graduated all-area guards Eli Valentino and Trey Utter. Jett posted a team-high 23 points in Argyle's season-opening 53-51 win over Frisco Heritage.
Jayson Demcher
Argyle, Jr., guard
Demcher played a key role for the Eagles last year in averaging 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game. He earned first team all-district and All-4A Region I honors for his all-around efforts last season and should factor in heavily for Argyle once again.
Carter May
Aubrey, Sr., forward
May, a 6-foot-8 stretch four, returns for his senior season after earning first team all-district honors last year. He averaged 13.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to help Aubrey earn a playoff berth before it fell in the first round to eventual state champion Dallas Oak Cliff Faith Family.
Tyler Long
Ponder, Sr., guard
Returning for his senior season, the 6-foot-5 guard played a key role in the Lions' 31-4 season last year. He earned District 10-3A Most Valuable Player honors and was an all-region selection after averaging 14 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
