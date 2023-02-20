Baseball season is officially here as teams across the state can open their 2023 seasons starting Monday, the first day where interschool games are allowed by the UIL.
The day comes more than eight months after Argyle was the final Denton-area squad to complete its 2022 campaign, falling to Sinton in the Class 4A state title game. A new year brings new possibilities for every team in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area, and the chance for new players to emerge as key contributors.
Here are 10 local players to watch this season, who make up a small yet significant part of the latest loaded group of players.
Sterling Bigley, OF/P, Braswell
With standout Jayson Jones, the 2022 All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, now at Arkansas among several key departures, others will need to step up for the Bengals this spring. Bigley, a Texas Tech signee, looks poised to step into a bigger role after posting eight RBIs and drawing six walks last year.
Brad Pruett, P, Guyer
Pruett, the 2022 All-Area Pitcher of the Year, is one of a few key returners for the Wildcats this season from last year's playoff berth. The Oklahoma signee is one of the top returning arms in the area after tallying a 7-1 record last year with 81 strikeouts and a 1.23 ERA.
Will Buchanan, OF, Denton High
The 2022 All-Area Newcomer of the Year, Buchanan is one of the top returners for a Broncos team that looks poised for a big season behind a strong core of players. The now junior posted a .935 fielding percentage while batting .338 with one home run, 11 RBIs and 20 runs scored last year.
J.C. Davis, SS, Argyle
One of the top returners from Argyle's 4A state finalist squad, Davis will once again be an important presence in the team's first 5A season. The Weatherford College signee earned his second straight All-Area Defensive Player of the Year award last year after posting a .956 fielding percentage, also batting .450 with 31 RBIs.
Park Prater, OF/P, Argyle
Prater was an all-area first team selection last spring after posting a strong sophomore year before a back injury kept him out of all but the first round of last year's deep playoff run. The junior was District 7-4A's Most Valuable Player after batting .370 with one home run and 19 RBIs on the campaign.
Bryson Bohannon, C, Aubrey
A key player for the Chaparrals' football team, too, Bohannon is one of the top returning catchers in the area. He earned an all-area Best of the Rest nod last season after posting a .975 fielding percentage and drawing 28 walks as the District 9-4A Catcher of the Year.
Chase Wernimont, OF, Sanger
Another 2022 All-Area Best of Rest selection, Wernimont is an important returner for the Indians heading into his senior season. He hit .400 last year with 17 RBIs, eight doubles and 15 stolen bases and looks poised to once again lead the charge for Sanger's offense.
Kaden Morgan, P/OF, Pilot Point
A strong contributor both in the box and on the mound, Morgan will look to build on a strong junior season this spring after helping lead the Bearcats to the playoffs. The 2022 All-Area Co-Utility Player of the Year batted .450 with 16 RBIs and just two strikeouts, posting a 2.86 ERA with 70 strikeouts and a .958 fielding percentage.
Zane Morgan, SS/P, Pilot Point
The brother of Kaden, Zane is also set to continue as an important all-around contributor for the Bearcats this season. The senior brought home first team all-area honors last spring after batting .438 with 13 RBIs and just three strikeouts, adding a .964 fielding percentage in 55 total chances.
Cooper Rodgers, P/OF, Ponder
Rodgers is set for his junior season after being a key two-way player for the Lions last season. The All-Area Best of the Rest selection tallied a 1.76 ERA and .972 fielding percentage, adding a .298 batting average and 13 RBIs at the plate to round out his all-around contributions.
