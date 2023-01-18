Aubrey's Sydney Garrison (13) leaps to spike the ball over the net during the Lady Chaps' 2022 state semifinal match versus Bellville. Garrison was one of 10 Denton-area players, including five from Aubrey, to earn TSWA all-state honors Wednesday.
Ten Denton-area volleyball standouts were recognized among the state's best players Wednesday when the Texas Sports Writers Association's all-state teams were released.
The TSWA annually honors the top UIL volleyball players in the state with first, second and third teams along with honorable mention honorees in each of the six classifications. A strong contingent of area players made the cut, each of whom the Denton Record-Chronicle details below.
Denton-area TSWA all-state volleyball selections
Name
Class
School
Position
Honor
Sydney Garrison
Sr.
Aubrey
Outside Hitter
1st team
Kynadi Hall
Soph.
Aubrey
Middle Blocker
3rd team
Katherine Holtman
Jr.
Argyle
Middle Blocker
Hon. Mention
Makayla Johnson
Sr.
Aubrey
Libero
Hon. Mention
Philomina Klotz
Jr.
Ponder
Middle Blocker
Hon. Mention
Piper Mickenheim
Soph.
Argyle
Libero
Hon. Mention
Lauren Perry
Jr.
Denton High
Outside Hitter
1st team
Carly Schmucker
Sr.
Sanger
Outside hitter
Hon. Mention
Annaleise Sevier
Jr.
Aubrey
Middle Blocker
1st team
Olivia Starr
Jr.
Aubrey
Setter
Hon. Mention
Five Aubrey honorees pace area
The Lady Chaparrals earned plenty of state recognition coming off their run to this year's Class 4A state championship match, the deepest playoff trip of any area squad. They knocked off Bellville in the state semifinals before falling to Canyon Randall in the title match.
Sydney Garrison and Annaleise Sevier headlined their contingent in snagging first team selections at outside hitter and middle blocker, respectively.
Garrison, a Tarleton State signee, was the Record-Chronicle'sAll-Area Most Valuable Player this past season after racking up 783 kills, 546 digs and 69 aces to end her career with 2,327 kills and 1,552 digs. Sevier notched 501 kills, 136 digs and 112 total blocks as a key threat down the middle.
Joining the pair was third team middle blocker selection Kynadi Hall, who posted 321 kills and 128 blocks last season as a sophomore.
The Denton Record-Chronicle annually recognizes the accomplishments of the Denton area’s top…
Argyle pair garner selections
Speaking of strong returners, the Lady Eagles' pair of honorees are both set to be key parts of the team again next fall. Argyle made a Cinderella run of sorts to the third round of last year's playoffs after entering the postseason as a fourth seed.
The team's pair of honorable mention selections each played a crucial role in that success.
Piper Mickenheim, the Record-Chronicle'sAll-Area Libero of the Year, notched 937 digs to anchor the team's backline and earned all-district honors, all as a sophomore. Katherine Holtman, a second team All-Area selection at middle blocker, posted 388 kills, 120 digs and 70 blocks on the campaign.
The two are among a plethora of key returners that leave Argyle well-positioned to build on its success next season.
Sanger, Denton High, Ponder players chosen
One selection each from the Lady Indians, Lady Broncos and Lady Lions round out the area's honorees.
Denton High's Lauren Perry garnered first team outside hitter honors among her 5A counterparts. The UTEP pledge was the All-Area Hitter of the Year this past season after leading all greater Dallas-area hitters in regular-season kills with 719 along with 362 digs.
Perry is set to return for her senior season next fall, looking to build on surpassing 1,000 career kills and digs last year and lead an upswing for the Lady Broncos.
Sanger's Carly Schmucker was named an honorable mention outside hitter in Class 4A after a standout season. The senior departs as the program's all-time record holder for career kills, digs and aces after posting 436 kills, 451 digs and 101 aces last year en route to first team all-area honors.
A fellow all-area first team selection, Ponder's Philomina Klotz earned an honorable mention middle blocker nod. She posted 424 kills on a .324 hitting percentage along with 125 blocks as a key part of the Lady Lions' run to the third round of the playoffs.
Klotz is set to be an important returner for a Ponder squad that is poised to bring back many of its key players from a season ago.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.