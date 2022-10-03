We’re now over halfway through the high school football regular season with five weeks remaining for teams to make playoff pushes and secure seeding.
Argyle, Krum and Ponder had their byes last week while the other eight schools in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area were in action. Those schools combined for an even .500 showing of 4-4 last week as Aubrey, Guyer, Ryan and Lake Dallas took home victories.
The Record-Chronicle breaks down one takeaway from each game below.
Braswell’s valiant effort falls just short
Taking on undefeated McKinney on Friday, the Bengals came up just short of ending their three-game skid.
Braswell (2-4, 0-3 in district) racked up 675 yards of total offense and a season-high 51 points, but could not come up with key plays when it mattered most. It trimmed the Lions’ lead to just two points with 7:33 left before allowing a touchdown drive and fumbling on its last possession.
The story of the season so far has been coming up just a little short, but the Bengals have the chance to fix things down the stretch with a bye this week before hosting crosstown foe Guyer (6-0, 3-0).
Latest blowout keeps Guyer unbeaten
Speaking of the Wildcats, they retained their No. 6 ranking in Class 6A this week after a dominating 56-7 victory over McKinney Boyd (0-6, 0-3).
Guyer was able to rest its starters after grabbing a 49-7 lead on the second half’s opening possession and held the Broncos to just 93 yards of total offense on the night. An efficient run game combined with explosive plays in the passing game continues to spell success for the Wildcats.
They are also idle this week before squaring off with the Bengals.
District foes no match for Ryan
A week after leaving things a bit closer than expected against The Colony, the Raiders practically ended their Week 5 matchup before it started in routing Fort Worth South Hills 50-0.
Running back Kalib Hicks and linebacker Anthony Hill did not play in the game, but it made no difference on either side of the ball. Martayous Hurd stepped up in the backfield with seven carries for 146 yards and three touchdowns while the defense held South Hills to -14 yards of total offense and just one first down.
No. 3-ranked Ryan (4-1, 4-0) faces a different level of challenger this week in traveling to face undefeated Burleson Centennial (5-0, 3-0).
Denton’s district struggles persist
Since entering district play coming off a blowout win over Gainesville, the Broncos have struggled each of the last two weeks.
Denton’s (2-4, 0-2) offense struggled for touchdowns once again in a 44-10 loss to Frisco Independence (5-0, 1-0), a week after falling 47-13 to Frisco Emerson (6-0, 2-0). Star running back Coco Brown was his usual self with 21 carries for 155 yards and one touchdown, but the offense struggled to produce much more than that.
The Broncos join Braswell and Guyer in taking their bye this week.
Falcons’ historic start survives
A mistake-ridden game featuring four turnovers and accidentally kneeling on a punt in the second quarter alone nearly ended the Falcons’ historic start.
Lake Dallas (6-0, 2-0) found a way to win, though, edging out a 54-48 overtime win over Frisco Memorial to match its best start to a season since 2007 and second-best in program history. Quarterback Cade Bortnem threw his first interception of the season, but racked up 373 passing yards and four scores to lead the offense.
The Falcons have a chance to match their best-ever start (7-0 in 2006) with a seventh win this week, though they will have to overcome 5A-DII No. 1 Argyle (5-0, 1-0) to do so.
Aubrey dominates once again
For a third straight week, the Chaparrals never gave their opponent much of a chance in a performance that helped them nab a No. 10 ranking in 4A-DII.
This week’s victim was Gainesville (1-5, 1-1), which posted just 144 yards of total offense compared to Aubrey’s (4-2, 2-0) 512 yards, including 392 on the ground. Tight end Jett Runion also posted 3 catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns as the passing game was a bit more explosive than usual for the Chaps’ Wing-T offense.
Next up for Aubrey is a showdown with a Van Alstyne (3-3, 2-0) squad that has knocked off Denton-area squads Krum and Sanger over the last two weeks.
District slide continues for Sanger
A week after taking a surprising loss to Gainesville, the Indians’ struggles in district play continued with a 52-35 loss to Van Alstyne.
Sanger (4-2, 0-2) had entered district play unbeaten with an impressive win over Mineral Wells, but its offense sputtered against the Leopards before its defense struggled to stop the Panthers late on Friday. The Indians outgained Van Alstyne with 445 yards to 417 and they trailed by just one point after three quarters before surrendering three fourth-quarter scores.
Next up for Sanger is an area showdown with Krum (1-4, 0-1), which comes off its bye after losing to the Panthers a week prior.
Bearcats’ offensive explosion not enough
Posting its highest point total of the season was not enough for Pilot Point to end its losing streak in a 48-34 defeat versus Paradise.
The Bearcats (1-5, 0-2) dropped their fifth straight game despite quarterback Wyatt Smith’s explosive night in throwing for 290 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for two more scores. Paradise (6-0, 2-0) led by five points after three quarters before pulling away with 15 more points in the fourth to seal the victory.
Pilot Point makes the trip to scrap with area opponent Ponder (3-2, 0-1) this week as the Lions come off their bye.