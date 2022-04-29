Aubrey photo

Aubrey completed a sweep of Midlothian Heritage on Friday with a 9-4 win in the second game of the Region II-4A series.

Krum completed a sweep of Diamond Hill-Jarvis on Friday in a Region I-4A bi-district series with a 26-0 win.

The Bobcats scored four or more runs in each of first four innings of the game that was cut short by the run rule.

Krum finished with 15 hits and advanced to face Iowa Park in the area round.

Raylee Carey finished with four hits and drove in four runs for Krum. Gracie Riney gave up just three hits and struck out eight while throwing five shutout innings for the Bobcats.

Krum won the first game of the series 18-0. 

Aubrey 9, Midlothian Heritage 4

Aubrey completed a series sweep of Midlothian Heritage on Friday night with a 9-4 win in the second game of a Region II-4A bi-district series. 

The Chaparrals advanced to face the winner of a first-round matchup between Godley and Roosevelt. 

Keeli Fuller had three hits for Aubrey. 

Mya Cherry pitched a complete game to pick up the win.

Argyle 14, Fort Worth Eastern Hills 1

Argyle scored 14 runs on six hits and cruised to a win over Fort Worth Eastern Hills in a Region I-4A bi-district playoff game on Friday.

Argyle advanced to face the winner of a bi-district matchup between Lampasas and Graham.

The Eagles allowed just one hit in the game.

