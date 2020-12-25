It's Christmas day, a time when people across the country are opening presents and celebrating with loved ones.
Each year we offer up a list of what each of UNT's teams should be hoping for in terms of holiday gifts.
Here's this year's list:
Football -- A gift certificate for a few impact transfers on defense
UNT had a rough year defensively while allowing 42.8 points per game.
Appalachian State drove home the point that Mean Green have issues when Camrun Peoples rushed for an NCAA bowl record 319 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-28 win over the Mean Green in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
UNT also struggled defensively in the 2019 season under Troy Reffett. UNT coach Seth Littrell dumped Reffett and brought in Clint Bowen in the hope he could help the Mean Green turn it around.
UNT was actually worse this year than last year, when it allowed 32.5 points per game.
UNT's issues this year were due in part to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. That doesn't completely explain away why UNT has struggled defensively.
The Mean Green just don't have enough talent on the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive tackle Dion Novil was a first-team All-Conference USA selection and was the only UNT player on the first or second team defense.
UNT does have some good young players in the program and some promising high school recruits arriving before next season.
The Mean Green need more help and absolutely have to hit on some transfers. Cornerback Logan Wilson, who comes over from Louisiana-Monroe, and JUCO transfer defensive tackle Kalvin Hutchings are a good start.
A gift certificate for the NCAA transfer portal/junior college talent pipeline would do UNT a whole lot of good.
Men's basketball -- Good health heading into the C-USA tournament
UNT won the C-USA regular season title last season and was the favorite to win the conference tournament and earn an NCAA tournament bid before the coronavirus pandemic upended the world of college sports.
The Mean Green have another team capable of winning the conference tournament this year.
That's the route UNT will almost certainly have to go if it wants to get to the NCAAs after it missed out on opportunities to boost its resume. The Mean Green lost to West Virginia, Arkansas and Mississippi State.
C-USA is also a one-bid league.
UNT's best chance to win when it matters in March is if it is at full strength.
Women's basketball -- Continued offensive success
Jalie Mitchell's teams are always terrific defensively.
Their success is dictated by if they have a couple of players who can score.
Mitchell took the Mean Green to the WBI final back in 2018-2019 when she had one of C-USA's best guards in Terriell Bradley.
Last year was a bit of a struggle while Mitchell rebuilt with young players and brought in a couple of transfer who sat out.
That plan is showing signs it could pay off this year. Transfer guard Quincy Noble is averaging 19.4 points per game, while sophomore N'Yah Boyd is added 12.6
UNT is 3-2 heading into C-USA play with its only losses coming against Texas and Oklahoma State. If UNT can continue to score consistently, it could be in for a good year.
Soccer -- A better NCAA tournament matchup
UNT's soccer team is the best and most consistent on campus. The Mean Green have played in seven NCAA tournaments, including the last three.
UNT has yet to break through for an NCAA tournament win, largely because it ends up playing on the road against a national power in the opening round.
UNT fell at No. 8 Arkansas 3-0 last season.
The Mean Green was within seconds of heading to penalty kicks against No. 16 Texas A&M in 2018 before giving up a late goal in 1-0 loss. The Mean Green also lost 1-0 at No. 15 Texas Tech in 2015 after star goalkeeper Jackie Kerestine was injured in warmups.
UNT will break through eventually. It would help if it didn't get shipped out to a national power in the first round.
Softball -- A second crack at the C-USA tournament/NCAA bid
UNT was on a roll in softball last spring and ran out to a 19-5 start before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the remainder of the season.
The Mean Green will have pitcher Hope Trautwein back this year and will be among the favorites to win the C-USA tournament.
UNT just need to get to the season and see it go off without a hitch.