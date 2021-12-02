When Aubrey meets Celina in Friday’s Class 4 Region II title game at North Texas’ Apogee Stadium, it will mark the deepest postseason run in Chaparrals history.
But while the stage is new for Aubrey, its opponent is common.
Following its 42-7 rout of Monahans last week, Aubrey (12-1) meets District 4-4A foe Celina (11-1) for a spot in the state semifinals.
“There’s a little more to this one with being it a district opponent,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said. “They’re excited, we’re excited. I feel like both sides have a ton of respect for each other. At the same time, it’s another game. It’s all the same components. We just have to be better this go-around.”
When the two teams met in Celina back in October, Celina handled the Chaparrals 49-14 behind quarterback Noah Bentley’s four touchdown passes. Gabe Gayton added 198 yards and one score.
Braylon Colgrove finished that game with a strong 145-yard performance to go along with two touchdowns.
Ivy believes there are advantages and disadvantages for both teams given their history with one another as they gear up to go another round.
This time, the stakes are much higher.
“There is some advantage and there’s probably disadvantages because we do know each other so well,” Ivy said. “We know their better players and they know our better players. That probably helps both sides in game planning to try to eliminate those guys from having big games.”
In their matchup last week with Snyder, Celina rolled to a 46-6 win by racking up 442 yards of total offense. Again, Bentley and Gayton powered the Bobcats offense with the former passing 174 yards and three scores, while the latter scampered to 123 yards and one touchdown.
Aubrey has a tall task in slowing down the high-powered Celina offense. But the Chaps have allowed just 17 points in three games following their win over Monahans last week where they forced two turnovers and held them to just 159 total yards.
“They have players all over the field, and we’re very similar to them,” Ivy said. “I think for us it’s about trying to take control of the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Defensively, if we’re able to do that to an extent, then that will really help us in both phases.
“They are massive up front and have a huge size advantage over us. So, we have to try to use our quickness and athleticism to give them some problems in there.”
Speed is certainly a strength for the Chaps. Aubrey racked up 456 yards last week with 430 of those coming on the ground. Colgrove compiled 155 yards rushing with four touchdowns to lead the way. Semahj Brown was excellent as well with 108 yards and a score.
But as Ivy claimed, the Bobcats’ size in the trenches could potentially present some challenges for the Chaps and their high-powered running game.
“We’ve played [Celina] long enough we know some plays that we feel like we have a chance to be successful on, and then there’s others that we have to eliminate all together.
“So, I think having a balance in there with all of our running backs makes it a little bit more difficult for a defense to just key in on Braylon.”
