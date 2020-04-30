On more than one occasion, John Cartwright admitted to his closest running companions that his oversized ego was struggling to accept that he was getting older and simply wasn’t as fast as he used to be. But without fail, he was always there the very next day for another run — whether it was with a group of friends or his rescue dog, Joyce.
That’s why it was so nerve-wracking for those in the Denton running community when word began to spread last week that a man collapsed while out for a jog near Ryan High School. Tragically, it was John.
Cartwright, a cancer survivor who just turned 68, had competed in numerous Dallas Marathons and Cowtown runs, was out for a solo run on April 21 when he collapsed and died. His friends at the Denton Area Running Club learned of his passing the next day. The DARC postponed its social runs in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic but adhered to social distancing guidelines on Thursday evening while hosting a memorial run-walk at South Lakes Park.
A beloved figure in the Denton running community, Cartwright died doing what he enjoyed most.
“He was like the elder statesman of the group,” DARC president Ben Bridgeman said of Cartwright, who had recently visited his family in California. He lived alone in Denton with Joyce. “He was at the first meeting we ever had five years ago, and before that, he was with the North Texas Roadrunners. He volunteered at practically every event we had.
“Everyone loved John. He was living the life he wanted to live, and the hardest thing now is dealing with the shock.”
Bridgeman said Cartwright was one of those guys who had a super dry sense of humor that might make some people think he was just another old codger. And in many ways, he was. But he was also thoughtful and caring, and with each sarcastic comment, he’d make sure to follow with, “I hope you know that I was joking.”
“If you knew John, he probably would tell you, publicly anyway, that he wouldn’t want a lot of attention because of his passing — then tell you privately that he really did,” Bridgeman said in a separate Facebook post. “He was one of a kind and will be sorely missed. Rest easy, John Cartwright.”
Cartwright was recently diagnosed with cancer and given nine months to a year to live, Bridgeman said. At the behest of his friends, he sought out a second opinion and began receiving treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Bridgeman said his friend not only “beat back” cancer, but was given a much longer life expectancy as a result.
“When he retired, he got the jeep that he always wanted, and he rescued Joyce. Together, they took a cross-country trip to California to visit his sister and son,” Bridgeman said. “He was living a great life; it’s just unfortunate that it had to end.”