FORT WORTH — Kevin Harvick was sent to the back of the line. He still gained admission to the party.
Harvick’s team committed a pit road safety violation during a stop early in Stage 3 of Sunday’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, and he was relegated to the back of the field. Back up to sixth for a restart with 85 laps to go, the No. 4 Ford sliced through the field like no one had all day.
Harvick passed Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola for the lead and pulled away for his third consecutive win in the AAA Texas 500, clinching a berth in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship final in the process.
“Our car was just so fast through [Turns] 3 and 4, as long as I could keep my momentum up I could get up beside him,” Harvick said. “Speed made up for our Ducks Unlimited/Busch Beer Ford Mustang tonight what we lacked a little bit in handling.
“Even though we haven’t been the dominant car [this season], we’ve figured out how to win, we’ve figured out to run fast.”
Harvick’s fourth win of the season came in the second of three races in the third round of the Cup playoff. He joins last week’s Martinsville winner, Martin Truex Jr., in the Homestead final four in two weeks. A win by another playoff driver next week at ISM Raceway in Arizona would lock that driver into the finale, with the quartet filled out based on points.
Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are above the Homestead cutoff line, with Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott down to one last shot to make up ground.
The race marked a reversal of fortunes. Harvick woke up Sunday morning fifth in the standings, while Hamlin was leading the points contenders.
Hamlin spun through the infield grass just before the end of the first stage. Hitting the quarter-mile track between the frontstretch and pit road damaged the No. 11 Toyota, and Hamlin finished six laps down in 28th.
Elliott crashed in Turn 2 on Lap 9, cementing his must-win status for next week with a 32nd-place finish.
Hamlin is 20 points behind defending Cup champion Logano and 22 behind Busch. Blaney and Larson are 23 points behind Logano.
Non-playoff drivers also faced a treacherous day in Denton County. Brad Keselowski, eliminated from the championship field two weeks ago, was testing the outside lane on Lap 54 when he slipped and slammed the Turn 4 wall. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. lost control while trying to avoid the No. 2 Ford, and he also spun before slamming into the back of Keselowski’s car.
“I just busted my butt,” Keselowski said. “I was just real loose and trying to make something happen. … my butt told me I would wreck if I do that. I was getting passed, and swung for the fence and I hit it.”
Almirola finished second and was followed by Daniel Suarez in a podium sweep for SHR. Logano and Alex Bowman rounded out the top five, followed by Truex, Kyle Busch, Blaney, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones. Larson was 12th.
“It’s really nice to come home with a 1-2-3 finish,” Almirola said. “Great night for Kevin — locks them in going to Homestead and just gets everybody pumped up and fired up for those guys.”
Suarez matched his best finish of the season — from March in Fort Worth.
“We knew were going to be fast here. We had a solid performance here last time,” Suarez said. “The 41 Ford Mustang was pretty sporty.”
“[Harvick] had a rocket. He was very, very fast. I don’t know how he was able to come that quick.”
Harvick started from the pole and won a crash-filled Stage 1, which saw six caution flags. Pit strategy shuffled the field, and Almirola won the caution-free Stage 2.
Jimmie Johnson hit the wall on Lap 186 of the 334-circuit event, bringing out the caution that saw Harvick’s crew place a tire on the surface of pit road too far in advance of his arrival in the stall. The penalty set up his dramatic rally to the front.
Harvick’s 49th victory ties team co-owner Tony Stewart for 14th on the all-time list. Harvick also surpassed a mark set by Greg Biffle (2008-13) with his 11th consecutive top-10 finish at TMS.
John Hunter Nemechek made his Cup debut in relief of rookie Matt Tifft, who had a seizure at Martinsville. Joe Nemechek made his 672nd start, and the pair became the first father-son duo to start a Cup race since Bobby Hamilton and Bobby Hamilton Jr. in 2005 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the final start for the elder Hamilton.
John Hunter finished 21st, just one lap down, while Joe Nemechek was 29th.
Chris Buescher of Prosper finished 19th in the No. 37 Chevrolet. Buescher is on the move back to Roush Fenway Racing and will return to Fort Worth in the spring in the No. 17 Ford currently driven by Stenhouse.