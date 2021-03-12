North Texas was backed into a corner during the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament on Thursday.
Old Dominion had an eight-point lead on UNT late in the first half, largely because it had put the clamps down defensively on two of the Mean Green’s most experienced – and effective – seniors.
Javion Hamlet and Zachary Simmons scored just five points combined in the first half.
Fortunately for the Mean Green there were 20 minutes left. The pair took advantage of the second chance the second half provided and led UNT to a 61-55 win at the Ford Center that sent the Mean Green on the semifinals.
Hamlet scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half when Simmons tallied all but two of his 13.
The pair’s performance helped send UNT (15-9) on to face C-USA West Division champion Louisiana Tech in a 2 p.m. semifinal on Friday back at the Ford Center.
“Those two guys were huge,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “That’s what you expect out of seniors. They found a way to make things happen in big moments.”
The biggest of those moments came in the closing minutes of the second half. UNT was clinging to a 50-49 lead with 3:52 left when Hamlet worked his way into the paint and hit a jumper.
ODU (15-8) pulled back within a point a 52-51 on a Kalu Ezikpe put-back before Simmons came through with a hook shot.
Hamlet took over from there, scoring UNT’s last six points.
“That’s just Zach and Javion,” UNT guard Mardrez McBride said. “They just did what they always do.”
UNT will face Louisiana Tech for a third time this season because of the pair’s performance. The teams split a pair of tightly contested regular season games at the Super Pit. UNT lost the first 68-63 before coming back to win the second 57-55.
“That is a team that won the league,” McCasland said. “We have a lot of respect for them. They have a lot of offensive weapons. We will have to play our best basketball to beat them.”
UNT was at its best in the second half against ODU after the Monarchs controlled the paint in the early going. The Mean Green went just 3-for-14 from inside the 3-point arc in the first half.
“It was all Zach Simmons,” McCasland said of how UNT turned the game around. “He was super physical down there. We were able to throw it to him, and he got us a couple of baskets.
“He steadied us. Javion wasn’t making a lot for a stretch. Zach told him he would keep rebounding for him and that he would get it to go. It was awesome to see our guys rally around each other.”
UNT needed to regroup after a tough first half that ended with ODU leading 31-26.
James Reese hit three 3s in the first half and tied the game at 23-23 on the third. A.J. Oliver answered with a 3 for the Monarchs, who used an 8-0 run to grab a 31-23 lead.
Mardrez McBride hit another shot from behind the arc to pull UNT within five at the end of a half.
McBride came through with another key 3 in the second half that gave UNT its first lead of the game at 40-39.
“My teammates believed in me all year,” McBride said. “They told me to be myself.”
Old Dominion hung around behind Malik Curry, who led the Monarchs with 17 points.
UNT turned to its senior duo of Hamlet and Simmons after Curry helped the Monarchs jump out to an early lead.
The way they responded helped UNT move on to the C-USA semifinals.
“We had to withstand runs and stay together,” McBride said. “We were going to come out on top if we did that.”
North Texas 61, Old Dominion 55
OLD DOMINION (15-8) – Curry 8-12 1-1 17, Green 2-5 0-0 4, Oliver 2-8 3-3 9, Reece 1-2 0-0 2, Ezkipe 4-8 0-0 8, Long 2-5 2-2 6, Hunter 1-7 0-0 2, Trice 3-5 1-3 7. Totals 23-52 7-9 55.
NORTH TEXAS (15-9) – Reese 3-11 0-0 9, McBride 4-7 2-4 14, Hamlet 4-17 7-8 15, Bell 2-3 0-0 6, Simmons 6-8 1-1 13, Murray 0-2 0-1 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Ousmane 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 21-55 10-13 61.
Halftime – ODU 31-26 Three-point goals – ODU 2-12 (Curry 0-3, Green 0-1, Oliver 2-4, Hunter 0-4) UNT 9-20 (Reese 3-9, McBride 4-6, Hamlet 0-2, Bell 2-2, Murray 0-1) Fouled out – none Rebounds – UNT 34 (Hamlet 9), ODU 32 (two tied, 5) Assists – UNT 11 (Hamlet 7), ODU 4 (Curry 2) Total fouls – UNT 11, ODU 12.